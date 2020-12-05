Here is a full recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following the Huskers' 37-27 win over Purdue on Saturday.

***Frost said Nebraska's fast start was a key part of the game and said a lot about the Huskers' character to come out with that kind of fight.

***Frost said he was proud of every aspect of his team on Saturday. All three elements stepped up and made plays, and NU wouldn't have won had it not been a full team effort.

***Frost said he knew Nebraska wasn't going to stop Purdue receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell completely, but he felt they did a good job containing them outside of the long touchdown to Bell in the fourth quarter.

***Frost called NU's final field goal drive "one of the strangest drives I've ever been a part of" in his time in football. He was glad the offense was able to overcome some mistakes and get points to make it a two-score game.

***Frost said this game was a perfect example of what kind of team Nebraska could be when it didn't continuously shoot itself in the foot with mistakes. They hardly made many errors in the first quarter, and they scored on their first five drives.

***Frost said they planned to play Luke McCaffrey going into the game, and his moment arrived when Martinez "got a little nicked up" in the third quarter.

***Frost said Myles Farmer suffered a non-contact ankle injury during pre-game warmups. He said the team would evaluate Farmer further when they returned to Lincoln.

***Frost said Saturday was just "one win, but I've been saying for a while, this team is ready to take off." He said he believes the Huskers' confidence will grow due to facing some adversity today and responding.