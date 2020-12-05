Purdue post-game nuggets
Here is a full recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following the Huskers' 37-27 win over Purdue on Saturday.
Head coach Scott Frost
***Frost said Nebraska's fast start was a key part of the game and said a lot about the Huskers' character to come out with that kind of fight.
***Frost said he was proud of every aspect of his team on Saturday. All three elements stepped up and made plays, and NU wouldn't have won had it not been a full team effort.
***Frost said he knew Nebraska wasn't going to stop Purdue receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell completely, but he felt they did a good job containing them outside of the long touchdown to Bell in the fourth quarter.
***Frost called NU's final field goal drive "one of the strangest drives I've ever been a part of" in his time in football. He was glad the offense was able to overcome some mistakes and get points to make it a two-score game.
***Frost said this game was a perfect example of what kind of team Nebraska could be when it didn't continuously shoot itself in the foot with mistakes. They hardly made many errors in the first quarter, and they scored on their first five drives.
***Frost said they planned to play Luke McCaffrey going into the game, and his moment arrived when Martinez "got a little nicked up" in the third quarter.
***Frost said Myles Farmer suffered a non-contact ankle injury during pre-game warmups. He said the team would evaluate Farmer further when they returned to Lincoln.
***Frost said Saturday was just "one win, but I've been saying for a while, this team is ready to take off." He said he believes the Huskers' confidence will grow due to facing some adversity today and responding.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez
***Martinez said Nebraska's hot start was "significant," but they also knew they couldn't let up because of how last year's game went.
***Martinez said the final field goal drive was "definitely bizarre," but "we weren't going to let it slip" and "find a way to score points."
***Martinez said the improved passing game was a result of everyone being "honed in on the detail," from the quarterbacks to the coaches to the receivers to the tight ends.
***Martinez said he was "a little banged up" during the game, "but that's football."
***Martinez said Wan'Dale Robinson was "one of the best, if not the best players on our offense," and he took it upon himself to get Robinson the ball early and often on Saturday.
Receiver Levi Falck
***Falck said it felt great to finally have a week of hard work pay off on game day with a win. He hoped this would help give NU a spark going forward.
***Falck said he felt Nebraska plays "a little different" playing with a lead, and it showed with how NU came out to start the game.
***Falck said the Huskers had a block called on the punt he blocked in the first quarter. He said he was the guy who broke free, and he just made a play on the ball.
***Falck said Adran Martnez "has really settled in" over the last couple of weeks, and the offense had total confidence in him.
***Falck said Martinez's passes "have been on us a little quicker" over the past few games.
Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson
***Robinson said a win like this "helps us build some momentum, especially going into next year."
***Robinson said some of Martinez's improvement was due to the receivers stepping up their play both in games and in practices. He said this week was probably the best practices the wideouts have had this season.
***Robinson said the offensive execution has felt crisper the past two games, resulting from improved chemistry and better preparation. "Every week, it can look like this," he said.
***Robinson said the third quarter's first drive was "really good to see" with how the offense marched down the field and scored. He said NU hadn't been good enough to start the second half this season.