Purdue hits 19 3s as Huskers get blown out in West Lafayette

Before his team took off for West Lafayette, Fred Hoiberg met with the media on Friday to talk about today’s game against No. 20 Purdue.

One of the main takeaways? Hoiberg didn’t want the late collapse and overtime loss at Iowa to linger. Not linger physically, but mentally. Another key point made by the head coach: missed shots on one end can't create substandard play on the other.

But almost as soon as the opening tip against the Boilermakers Sunday, it looked like Tuesday’s deflating loss in Iowa City made a dent in the Huskers’ psyche that’s still in the process of being repaired.

Behind a whopping 19 3-pointers, Purdue beat Nebraska 104-68 inside Mackey Arena to drop the Huskers to 12-4 overall and 2-3 against conference opponents. All four losses have come away from the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska is now winless in nine tries in West Lafayette. Mackey Arena is the only place among the 13 Big Ten schools — heading into this season — where Nebraska has not won on the road.

Oh, and about those 19 3s? They set a new record for most made 3s from a Nebraska opponent, besting the old record of 18 from 2020. Five days ago, Iowa connected on 17 3s.

Thanks to a 14-0 run early in the first half, Nebraska found itself trailing 24-7 in the blink of an eye. Purdue went on to grab a 45-28 lead at halftime and enjoyed an opening 20 minutes that included a 64% overall shooting percentage and a 62% mark on 3-pointers (8-of-13).

Braden Smith, Purdue’s excellent point guard, ended his first half with five points and eight assists. Smith finished with eight points, 14 assists and two steals. C.J. Cox, a freshman guard, had a career day with 23 points and went 5-of-7 from 3. Fletcher Loyer, a 6-5 guard, scored 19 points and went 5-of-6 from deep. Trey Kaufman-Renn did the inside-the-arc damage for Purdue, scoring 15 points with seven assists.

As a team in the first half, Purdue had more assists (14) than Nebraska’s made field goals (12). When the final buzzer sounded, Purdue's assist count stood at 32 while Nebraska's made field goals were 26.