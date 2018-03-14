Unofficial Tanner Lee Pro Day numbers Completions Short Medium Long Total: 40/45 12/13 19/19 9/13 Mobile plays: 9/10 3/3 4/4 2/3

As 14 former Nebraska football players lifted, ran and jumped for more than two dozen NFL and CFL scouts Wednesday, quarterback Tanner Lee waited. Just before 3:00, he set up on the Hawks Championship Center turf with a handful of former teammates and no coaches, a customized workout that didn’t have much precedent. “We were running it by ourselves, which is not an all bad thing,” Lee said. “We were practicing for a couple weeks and got it looking how we wanted to and executed today.” In Lee’s 40-for-45 performance, he flashed a variety of skills, from rollout passes to De’Mornay Pierson-El to avoiding pressure from Tyler Hoppes. Lee ended the day with two well-thrown, 50-yard deep balls, one of which Pierson-El caught. Lee’s most consistent target was Luke McNitt, who had an exceptional Pro Day all around and finished the afternoon by helping his quarterback shine. Of Lee’s 12 short completions, 10 fell into McNitt’s hands. The “new script” was influenced heavily by conversations with former NFL quarterbacks coach and Huskers offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf, who gave him some advice before one of the most important workouts in the draft process. “Don’t try to do anything different,” Lee recalled. “Just be yourself, have fun, throw the ball and have a good time.” Lee said he will stay in Lincoln for a few more weeks to get more workouts in before going back to his hometown of New Orleans, La., to watch the draft with his family. - Matt Reynoldson

Jones knee '200 percent'

After suffering a knee injury back in July, it’s been a long road for Nebraska cornerback Chris Jones. The Jacksonville native came back by mid-season and still was able to put enough on tape to earn an invite to the NFL Combine. As Jones wrapped up his Pro Day on Wednesday, he felt like he is back to his old self again. “I’m way past how I felt before my injury,” Jones said. “I feel like I’m back to where I’m at, and even better than where I was at.” Jones ran in the high 4.5’s at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and he ran again on Wednesday. He didn’t know his times, but he also put up marks of 34 ½ inches in the vertical and 121 inches in the board jump – two events he didn’t partake in at the Combine because of cramping. The other big thing for Jones at the Combine last week was the medical portion. He was examined by every single team doctor in the league. “Every team doctor pulled and twisted,” Jones said. “There were six different rooms, and each room had different teams in them. I went through six different rooms, and there were doctors in each one. Half of the time they looked at the right knee, and the other half the left knee. They looked at both knees at one time. They went through everything, and nothing came up. Everything was good, everything came back positive, and nothing wrong again.” With the NFL PA game, Combine and Pro Day behind him, Jones likes where he’s at going into the Draft. “I don’t think that I pushed anything,” Jones said on his quick comeback this past season. “I felt like every test that they gave me, I passed it, and I got stronger and stronger as it went on. The season went up and down for me, but towards the end of the season, I felt I was getting my mojo back. My knee is at 200 percent right now.” -Sean Callahan

McNitt still hungry despite solid performance

Former Huskers fullback Luke McNitt put together a solid pro day on Wednesday in front of 27 NFL scouts and three Canadian football league scouts. McNitt recorded a team-high 26 bench press reps. It wasn’t a huge shock to a lot of people considering the fact that McNitt was voted as “Lifter of the Year” last season. But, he is far from satisfied with the results. “I could do a little better on the bench. I’ve done better in practice,” McNitt said. “I think 26 is alright, but I need to do better in 10 days down in Tampa.” McNitt also looked ran in the 4.80 range during his 40-yard dash and caught all 12 balls that were thrown to him by Tanner Lee during his throwing workout. He says it’s different working out as a fullback because they aren’t used much in the NFL, but he hopes he can prove himself to get on an NFL field. “They need guys to play special teams. That’s something I sell to the scouts,” McNitt said. “They need guys to play special teams, guys that are willing to do it and I think that I’m one of those guys. I’ll come in and do whatever they want me to do. McNitt said that today felt like a game day, where he woke up at 5 a.m and couldn’t go back to sleep. But it’s just another step in the right direction to fulfilling a lifelong dream.

-David Eickholt

