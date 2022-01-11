Previous relationships played a factor in getting Deondre Jackson to NU

On his birthday Jan. 11, the Georgia native found a new home. The 6-foot, 215-pound Jackson announced he will play the next four years at Nebraska, after spending the previous two seasons in College Station.

New Texas A&M running back transfer Deondre Jackson put his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 5.

Jackson played one game in the shortened COVID 2020 season, and saw action in four games in 2021, preserving his redshirt. He'll come to NU with four years to play four.

With very little time to figure out his future, Jackson told HuskerOnline he relied heavily on his previous relationship with Husker assistant coaches like Sean Beckton, who recruited him back in high school.

“They kind of already had been on my radar since high school,” Jackson said. “They recruited me heavy in high school. It’s always kind of been there for me.

“They were one of the first schools that came back to me once I entered the portal. That was already big factor for me, and they were looking for a big-time running back right now. That’s what I’m trying to do, and I have a chance to go in and make an impact right away. That was what was big for me, and I want to help them back to where they want to be.”

NU's backfield faces several questions in 2022, and we also still don't know who the position coach will be at this point.

Jackson thinks his skillset should fit right into the competition.

“I’m a very powerful runner, but at the same time I have a nice twist to myself,” Jackson said. “I can make defenders miss, I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I can pass block better than anything – I feel like I can be the complete back. The only thing I feel like I kind of lack is probably that 4.3 speed. I’m right at 4.5, so I feel like my game still makes it work for me.”