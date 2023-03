The biggest weekend in Nebraska football recruiting history is finally here.

It’s hard to argue that coach Matt Rhule’s first Junior Day for the 2024 recruiting class is anything short of spectacular with the amount of talent descending on campus. Rivals has confirmed 27 prospects coming to campus as of this writing, including the weekend's headline visitor – five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall player Dylan Raiola.

