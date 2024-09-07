in other news
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Colorado + all games in CFB Week 2
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs Colorado, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 2 slate.
Top 10 biggest recruiting visits of CFB weekend features 3 Husker targets
Adam Gorney spotlights the 10 biggest recruiting visits of the weekend.
Notes and Observations from Millard South's dominant win over Millard West
Notes and observations on Millard South's dominant win over Millard West and Nebraska prospects featured
Fact or Fiction: This is Nebraska's biggest visit weekend of the season
Is this Nebraska's biggest recruiting visit weekend of the season? Tim Verghese and Rivals' Marshall Levenson debate.
Thinking Out Loud: Friday thoughts before Nebraska-Colorado
Some thoughts on this Friday as we wait for Nebraska's game against Colorado.
