PHOTOS: Views from Memorial Stadium as Huskers roll to 5-1 start

The word "battle" is sometimes used too often to describe a game on the gridiron. Saturday was not one of those days.

A battle, maybe even a war, is exactly what Nebraska football found itself in the middle of against Rutgers. The matchup of Matt Rhule's Huskers and Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights had the fingerprints of the Big Ten all over it. The Huskers won that fight, marching away after the smoke cleared as 14-7 victors of a stereotypically brutal and physical, low-scoring game decided in the margins.

All of it served up another stereotype: A hyped-up Sea of Red inside an always electric Memorial Stadium.

Below is a collection of the best action shots from inside that atmosphere and from some of the best plays of the game.