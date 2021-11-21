PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Wisconsin

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Wisconsin, courtesy of PFF.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 41 51.0 75.8 66.7 55.9 Ty Robinson - RFr. 28 59.1 72.4 66.9 63.6 Casey Rogers - So. 19 67.5 74.4 60.9 67.4 Damion Daniels - Jr. 11 65.8 32.3 58.7 65.9 Nash Hutmacher - Fr. 11 65.4 66.5 60.0 66.6 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 7 70.9 70.2 68.0 79.2 Jordon Riley - Jr. 6 56.4 - - 55.6

HOL Take: Nebraska rotated up front as much as it had yet in Big Ten play, with six guys seeing the field when normally the rotation has topped out around four or five. Part of that was due to Damion Daniels only playing 11 snaps because of an injury, which allowed Nash Hutmacher to match him with a career-high 11 snaps. Overall, the defensive line accounted for three of NU's seven pressures in the game. Casey Rogers finished with a team-high three STOP tackles.

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Garrett Nelson - So. 50 60.0 27.6 57.4 60.6 Luke Reimer - So. 50 31.1 33.6 - 31.0 Nick Henrich - RFr. 49 53.9 81.0 59.5 64.5 Isaac Gifford - Fr. 29 63.8 77.1 59.2 61.2 Blaise Gunnerson - Fr. 24 54.1 74.7 55.7 54.5 Damian Jackson - Jr. 14 49.6 - 59.9 51.3 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 12 54.0 43.5 55.9 52.2 Garrett Snodgrass - RFr. 1 60.0 - - 60.0

HOL Take: Garrett Nelson played every defensive snap and led Nebraska with six tackles, a sack, and a TFL. However, he also recorded the second-lowest tackling grade on the team after missing three tackles. Nick Henrich's 81.0 tackling grade was NU's highest score in any defensive category. Isaac Gifford played 29 snaps in his debut as the new JoJo Domann hybrid outside linebacker, with 15 coming lined up in the slot, 13 in the box, and one on the edge. Luke Reimer had a rough day, missing two tackles and giving up four catches for 53 yards on four targets in coverage.

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 50 62.4 38.7 66.9 66.2 Myles Farmer - RFr. 50 47.0 24.6 37.5 39.3 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 49 49.1 36.7 59.2 61.2 Quinton Newsome - So. 45 64.5 - 66.1 66.9 Braxton Clark - So. 4 60.0 - 51.6 47.6