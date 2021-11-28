PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Iowa

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Iowa, courtesy of PFF.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 58 56.2 48.9 66.3 61.1 Ty Robinson - RFr. 36 42.7 73.9 65.8 44.2 Casey Rogers - So. 32 75.8 75.1 63.9 75.2 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 29 28.6 - 56.6 29.8 Jordon Riley - Jr. 6 59.8 66.5 59.7 59.6 Nash Hutmacher - Fr. 3 60.0 - 60.0 49.6

HOL Take: Ben Stille and Ty Robinson may not have graded out the best, but the numbers suggest they still had a big impact in terms of disrupting Iowa's offense. Stille led Nebraska with six tackles and four total quarterback pressures (one sack, two QB hits, and one hurry). Robinson was right behind him with three pressures (one sack and two hurries), while the duo combined for eight of NU's 21 STOP tackles. Casey Rodgers, credited with the Huskers' only other sack, recorded the defense's highest grade against the run at 75.8.

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Luke Reimer - So. 67 49.4 53.9 60.9 64.1 Nick Henrich - RFr. 66 67.1 66.0 60.0 54.2 Garrett Nelson - So. 65 66.1 79.1 55.1 53.2 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 62 50.0 35.2 59.1 55.8 Isaac Gifford - Fr. 39 65.1 19.3 - 67.3 Damian Jackson - Jr. 4 60.0 - 60.0 61.3 Blaise Gunnerson - Fr. 3 60.4 73.0 - 60.8

HOL Take: While it seemed as if Caleb Tannor had one of his best individual performances of the season against Iowa, the PFF grades suggest he struggled as much as any Nebraska linebacker. Despite posting two STOP tackles and batting two passes, Tannor was penalized heavily for one missed tackle, earning the second-lowest tackling grade on the team (35.2). Luke Reimer put up five tackles (2 STOP), a QB hit, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup while playing all 67 defensive snaps. Isaac Gifford's 19.2 tackling grade was one of the lowest of the season, but he still ended up with the third-highest overall grade on the defense and the highest of any linebacker.

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 67 65.7 81.6 51.9 55.5 Myles Farmer - RFr. 67 59.9 82.4 53.7 55.3 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 67 53.5 41.0 42.8 44.0 Quinton Newsome - So. 65 65.2 76.2 76.8 76.3 Braxton Clark - So. 1 - - 60.0 60.0