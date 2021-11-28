PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Iowa
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Iowa, courtesy of PFF.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
58
|
56.2
|
48.9
|
66.3
|
61.1
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
36
|
42.7
|
73.9
|
65.8
|
44.2
|
Casey Rogers - So.
|
32
|
75.8
|
75.1
|
63.9
|
75.2
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
29
|
28.6
|
-
|
56.6
|
29.8
|
Jordon Riley - Jr.
|
6
|
59.8
|
66.5
|
59.7
|
59.6
|
Nash Hutmacher - Fr.
|
3
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.0
|
49.6
HOL Take: Ben Stille and Ty Robinson may not have graded out the best, but the numbers suggest they still had a big impact in terms of disrupting Iowa's offense. Stille led Nebraska with six tackles and four total quarterback pressures (one sack, two QB hits, and one hurry). Robinson was right behind him with three pressures (one sack and two hurries), while the duo combined for eight of NU's 21 STOP tackles. Casey Rodgers, credited with the Huskers' only other sack, recorded the defense's highest grade against the run at 75.8.
LINEBACKERS
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
67
|
49.4
|
53.9
|
60.9
|
64.1
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
66
|
67.1
|
66.0
|
60.0
|
54.2
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
65
|
66.1
|
79.1
|
55.1
|
53.2
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
62
|
50.0
|
35.2
|
59.1
|
55.8
|
Isaac Gifford - Fr.
|
39
|
65.1
|
19.3
|
-
|
67.3
|
Damian Jackson - Jr.
|
4
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.0
|
61.3
|
Blaise Gunnerson - Fr.
|
3
|
60.4
|
73.0
|
-
|
60.8
HOL Take: While it seemed as if Caleb Tannor had one of his best individual performances of the season against Iowa, the PFF grades suggest he struggled as much as any Nebraska linebacker. Despite posting two STOP tackles and batting two passes, Tannor was penalized heavily for one missed tackle, earning the second-lowest tackling grade on the team (35.2). Luke Reimer put up five tackles (2 STOP), a QB hit, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup while playing all 67 defensive snaps. Isaac Gifford's 19.2 tackling grade was one of the lowest of the season, but he still ended up with the third-highest overall grade on the defense and the highest of any linebacker.
SECONDARY
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
67
|
65.7
|
81.6
|
51.9
|
55.5
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
67
|
59.9
|
82.4
|
53.7
|
55.3
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
67
|
53.5
|
41.0
|
42.8
|
44.0
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
65
|
65.2
|
76.2
|
76.8
|
76.3
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
60.0
|
60.0
HOL Take: Nebraska hasn't rotated much in its secondary over the past few weeks, but Friday was as limited as the rotation has been all season. Three of NU's four starters played every defensive snap, while Quinton Newsome played all but two. Newsome had arguably his best all-around effort of the year, posting the best coverage and overall defensive grades on the team. He was targeted five times but only allowed one catch for 10 yards while adding two pass breakups. Cam Taylor-Britt gave up four catches on six targets for 60 yards along with a PBU. Myles Farmer finished with NU's highest tackling grade at 82.4.