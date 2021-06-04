Pastore turns in impressive evaluation and earns offer from Big Red

Leading up to Friday, the Husker staff had only worked out one, local recruit on-campus. On Friday, Nebraska worked out a number of recruits from across the country. One of those recruits was offensive lineman John Pastore from Erie (Colo.).

"The workout went really good," Pastore said. "It was good to get with coach (Greg) Austin and get to work with him. I came in at 6-foot-5.5. I ran a 4.9/40 and I think that my pro agility was 4.7-seconds. I had a 28-inch vertical."

One of the things that Nebraska might seem to like with Pastore is his versatility. The head coach for the Cornhuskers told Pastore they could see him moving around a bit all the way out to tackle inside to center.

"I worked a little bit of offensive tackle, but coach (Scott) Frost said that I could possibly play as either a guard or center coming in. I don't really have a preference which position I play on the line."

The workout was impressive enough for the Nebraska staff to reach a consensus and offer Pastore.

"Nebraska offered me after the workout," Pastore said. "I was speechless. I was very excited and very pumped. We didn't get into their offensive line board or anything, but they did offer."