Pastore turns in impressive evaluation and earns offer from Big Red
Leading up to Friday, the Husker staff had only worked out one, local recruit on-campus. On Friday, Nebraska worked out a number of recruits from across the country. One of those recruits was offensive lineman John Pastore from Erie (Colo.).
"The workout went really good," Pastore said. "It was good to get with coach (Greg) Austin and get to work with him. I came in at 6-foot-5.5. I ran a 4.9/40 and I think that my pro agility was 4.7-seconds. I had a 28-inch vertical."
One of the things that Nebraska might seem to like with Pastore is his versatility. The head coach for the Cornhuskers told Pastore they could see him moving around a bit all the way out to tackle inside to center.
"I worked a little bit of offensive tackle, but coach (Scott) Frost said that I could possibly play as either a guard or center coming in. I don't really have a preference which position I play on the line."
The workout was impressive enough for the Nebraska staff to reach a consensus and offer Pastore.
"Nebraska offered me after the workout," Pastore said. "I was speechless. I was very excited and very pumped. We didn't get into their offensive line board or anything, but they did offer."
This was the first time Pastore had been on campus at Nebraska. He was blown away with the facilities that he saw.
"This was my first time visiting Nebraska and the tour of the facilities was beyond amazing. Everything that they have is top of the line for their student-athletes."
Pastore will be back in Lincoln this month for a camp. He has several other plans to get out and either do camps or take visits this month.
"I will be going to a one day camp at Colorado/Colorado State on the 7th. I have an unofficial visit to Wyoming on the 11th, and I will be back at Nebraska on the 19th for the pipeline camp, and then camp at Kansas State on the 20th."
Outside of coming back for the pipeline camp Pastore wasn't sure about coming back to Nebraska for another visit. He says that he knows of one official visit.
"I am not sure on coming back to Nebraska yet," Pastore said. "I need to talk to my coach. I am not really sure what my timeline is or if I will enroll early. I will take an official visit to Wyoming."