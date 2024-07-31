One of Nebraska’s problems in 2023 could be a “superpower” in 2024
It wasn’t much fun having to play with true freshmen receivers against Big Ten defenses last season, Marcus Satterfield admitted Tuesday during Nebraska’s pre-fall camp media day.But Nebraska’s co-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news