Nebraska has already added two linebackers to their Class of 2021 and they are on the hunt for even more commitments, especially at the outside linebacker position. One such target is Seth Malcom out of Tabor (Iowa) Fremont Mills.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Malcom his six scholarship offers to date, including Power Five tenders from Nebraska, Iowa State, Minnesota and Kansas State. College coaches are not able to recruit in person, but they are keeping close tabs on Malcom through phone calls, texts, and social media contacts.

"Yeah, it seems like it," Malcom confirmed. "Whether it's schools I had offers from, or new and incoming schools, it's been either phone calls or text messages. Even K-State had their entire coaching staff face time with me, so that was pretty cool.

"Some others have contacted me like Stanford, Iowa is still hanging in there, Northwestern a little bit, and I just got an offer from Eastern Illinois."

Rated the No. 12 recruit in the state of Iowa for this cycle, Malcom is not close to making his college choice. He wants to explore all of his options by taking all five of his official visits this summer, if possible.

"I'm hoping to take all of my official visits sometime this summer, or early in the football season, and then decide," Malcom stated. "Just whenever it feels right, I will do it. I don't have a particular leader."

Malcom has already taken unofficial visits to Nebraska, Iowa State, Iowa and Minnesota, and some of them several times. He was asked what he will be looking at on his official visits, and he replied:

"I want to talk to some of the players more, and to engage more with the academic staff to see how they will help the with my future plans. My decision will be based on first, academics; second, the coaching staff and how they can relate to me; and then the players and how they react in certain situations with the coaches."

Malcom was asked which programs were currently recruiting him the hardest, and he said:

"Probably Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas State -- in no particular order. Nebraska has a huge fan base, and they are trying to bounce back to what they were. Minnesota is just coming up and they have a great coaching staff. Their head coach has a lot of fire and I'm excited about that.

"For K-State, they just got a new defensive coordinator, so I'm going to be excited to go back and talk to him. I've been to Iowa State, I think, five times so I love what they're doing right now. They told me they've been good, but they're trying to get great with the players they are bringing him. They just got a new strength and conditioning coach last month.

"Iowa hasn't been really talking to me much. They said they would talk to me after track season, or once they saw me run after my surgery. My surgery wasn't major, but they wanted to see how I do and go from there."

With all high school and college sports shut down due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, Malcom has been focused on getting back into playing shape after a recent injury.

"I just been staying home, working out, and trying to get myself back to being 100% healthy," Malcom said. "I had knee surgery where they reattached my LCL to the bone. It was only a two-month thing. I say I'm about 92% back, somewhere in there.

"They are only allowing people who just had surgery to go [to the rehab facility], so I have my therapist text me what I need to do. The physical therapist is at the Athletes Training Center in Papillion, Nebraska. It was about a 45-minute drive when I was going there."

Malcom has also been working with his father in construction and helping his grandfather on the farm.