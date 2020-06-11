The Nebraska recruiting class has gotten some serious momentum lately. Since May 1st, the class has doubled in size, with the addition of outside linebacker Will Schweitzer from Los Gatos (Calif.) being the latest to join the class today.

Schweitzer, a 6-foot-4 and 215-pound recruit, is rated as a defensive end, but figures more to play the 3-4 outside linebacker position at Nebraska. It's clear to see that Schweitzer has the edge pass rush ability they are looking for at that position.

Schweitzer had accumulated to 22 scholarship offers, including from seven Pac-12 programs and the likes of Michigan State, TCU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Duke and Boise State.

The Huskers offered Schweitzer before his junior season, and and he went for one to record 130 total tackles, two sacks, nine tackles-for-loss and three interceptions. He also averaged 17.5 yards on eight receptions, with one touchdown, as a tight end.

Los Gatos, Calif., won the CCS championship last year and at a final record of 12-2. They lost once in the regular season and eventually lost to Cardinal Newman in the NorCal championship.