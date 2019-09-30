News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 15:39:04 -0500') }} football Edit

OLB Ethan Downs being recruited heavily by Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas

Ethan Downs
Ethan Downs (Nate Clouse)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2021 Weatherford, Oklahoma outside linebacker/defensive end recruit Ethan Downs is up to 11 scholarship offers of the Power Five variety, and he was in Nebraska this past weekend to take i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}