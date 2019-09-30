OLB Ethan Downs being recruited heavily by Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas
Class of 2021 Weatherford, Oklahoma outside linebacker/defensive end recruit Ethan Downs is up to 11 scholarship offers of the Power Five variety, and he was in Nebraska this past weekend to take i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news