He's been a part of winning programs and he's trained with teams that have been in contention to win a conference championship. In comparison, the last four seasons at NU, the Huskers have won 23 games and have played in just two bowls.

The previous four years Daniels was a part of a program that won 37 games, including three 10 win seasons and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Of all the additions on Nebraska's roster this year, Oklahoma State graduate transfer Darrion Daniels probably brings as unique of a perspective as anyone.

However, when Daniels looks at the big picture, he can see things changing.



"I can feel the defense emerging together and coming closer together," Daniels said. "I like our momentum going into practice. No matter the energy we try to work on our fundamentals every day. And I love competing with the offense because every day they’re getting better and better."

The biggest difference between Nebraska and Oklahoma State according to Daniels is the off-season program.

In Stillwater, the Cowboys were preparing their bodies for the up-tempo spread offenses of the Big 12. At NU the Huskers have a completely different lifting philosophy under Zach Duval to prepare for the line of scrimmage play it takes to win in the Big Ten.

"Oklahoma State did a really good job of conditioning us," Daniels said. "In the Big 12, we move a lot, the tempo was a lot faster, so we did a lot of conditioning, the majority of the summer was conditioning. But here, it’s a flipped script, we do a lot of lifting - a lot of lifting.

"I feel like muscle wise and weight wise I have more gains here. I lost a little bit of flexibility but I’m getting back into it in regards to pushing myself physically in regards to the weight room, Nebraska did it for me. I think I’ve gained like 15 pounds since I’ve been here, and I’ve dropped my body fat percentage a good amount as well."



One of Duval's core philosophies is replacing fat with more muscle mass, and that increases your overall explosion as a player.

That's why you see Husker players lift as heavy as any team in college football and mix it with a specific diet plan put together by nutritionist Dave Ellis.

"We didn’t do heavy reps or a lot of reps of heavy weight at Oklahoma State," Daniels said. "I think the most I put on my back was 570 (squatting), and then my first day here it was Monday metabolic, (Duval) was like '555' and I’m like 'for what, two (reps)?' And he’s like 'nah, 10,' and I’m like 'I ain’t ever done that before but I’m not going to back down from a challenge,' and I got it done. And after some time you get used to it and it becomes comfortable."

And competition is a driving force.

Guys don't want to be out lifted by a teammate competing for the same spot. Daniels admits he's not the strongest of the defensive linemen, but he's made jumps he never thought were possible.

Daniels said he's pushed 675 pounds on the bar, which is seven 45 pound plates on each side. He added defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Damion Jackson and Chris Walker were squatting anywhere from 765 to 855 pounds this summer, which is eight to nine plates on each side.

"The people I lift with are Casey Rodgers, my brother (Damion Daniels) and Deontre (Thomas)," Darrion Daniels said. "And with them being younger than me I don’t like seeing them doing the same weight as I do, and so if they’ve got seven plates on I’m going to throw a 2.5 (pound weight) on just to show that I can do more, you feel me, so it’s always good. And Duval does a great job of always motivating us to compete with one another."