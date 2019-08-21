Running back Sevion Morrison started classes for his senior year at Tulsa’s Edison High School on Wednesday, and decided to use the occasion to make his college commitment. The three-star back announced his decision to attend Nebraska between classes and practice on Wednesday afternoon.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Morrison had accumulated 20 scholarship offers by the time written offers started to arrive on Aug. 1. He was only able to take one official visit in the spring, and that went to Nebraska on the weekend of June 21. Other finalists when Morrison decided earlier this month that Aug. 21 would be his commitment date were Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado State and Washington. Interestingly, Wisconsin extended an offer to Morrison just three days before his planned announcement date. Morrison expressed interest in the Badger’s offer, but went forward with his planned announcement date and announced in favor of the Cornhuskers.

IN HIS WORDS

“(Nebraska) is somewhere I can see myself playing for a couple of years and go to the league. The coaches are beyond amazing. I love the offense and how many times I will touch the ball.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

When I spoke with Morrison about a week ago he was expressing interest in additional official visits during his senior year, and again shared that desire with BadgerBlitz.com following Wisconsin’s offer on Sunday. That is something Nebraska fans will have to watch for between now and the December Signing Period, though it would surprise me if Morrison ended up anywhere else. The fit looks ideal, and Nebraska is probably not going to be too receptive to additional official visits now that he is committed. Our last evaluation of Morrison was junior year film. We loved his upside, but were conservative with his early rating because we had some questions we wanted answered, including physical growth potential. Senior season should give us a better answer on that question, and also a good look at how he is settling into the position and developing.