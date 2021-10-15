Off Court with the McGowens - October 15
Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.
Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.
We put a wrap on Big Ten Media Days and Trey goes one-on-one with Bryce on this week's episode of Off Court.
Off Court - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines putting a wrap on Big Ten Media Days.
|
14:36
|
Trey goes one-one with Bryce.
|
27:00
|
We discuss the final moment of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game with Trey and Bryce.
|
36:35
|
We talk COVID testing in 2021 and more.