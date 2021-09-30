NU Visitor Preview: October 2nd Northwestern game

For the first time in three weeks Nebraska is at home. The Huskers will be under the lights playing host to Northwestern and will also have 50+ visitors in attendance Saturday night. Here is the HuskerOnline visitor preview for October 2, 2021.

2022 Commitment visitors

2022 Notable visitors

These are couple of new names for Nebraska fans to pay attention to. The first is Ka'eo Akana. At the time that this story was written, we are unaware if this is an official visit for Akana. Additionally, we don't know if he is related to Tausili Akana either. The Boise State commitment is scheduled to be in Lincoln this weekend. Another new name is Alejandro Colbert, who is from the Houston area coming from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point. The odds on money for Colbert right now is that he ends up going to Mississippi State based on the Future Cast. This is an unofficial visit for Colbert and he doesn't have an offer from Nebraska yet. Vince Genatone will be in Lincoln again this weekend. Genatone is putting up some monster numbers this season and could play a couple of positions for Nebraska down the line. South Dakota State is really pressing Genatone to commit at the moment. A glaring omission is London Hall. At the moment we don't believe that Hall is coming into town and we are not sure if he will reschedule. A couple of other local 2022 names to pay attention to are Carter Klein from Pleasanton (Neb.) and Chance Symons from Scottsbluff (Neb.).

2023 Commitment visitors

2023 Notable visitors

Quite a 2023 visitor list for Nebraska this weekend. The Huskers will have three R250 players from the 2023 list in attendance, as well as five total players who are ranked nationally at their positions. Tausili Akana will be back in Lincoln. The four-star outside linebacker was in town this summer and has a sister who plays volleyball for Nebraska. A top 500-mile radius guy for Nebraska in 2023 is Andrew Depaepe. DePaepe is from Iowa, but wasn't born there. He is not a shoo-in to commit to the Hawkeyes or Cyclones. The Huskers will also host Charles Jagusah for the first time this weekend. The four-star offensive tackle has offers from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and others. Also in town this weekend are in-state products Maverick Noonan and Teitum Tuioti who both hold offers from Nebraska. The Huskers will also get another chance to host regional recruits Alex Mota, David Borchers and Watts McBride again this weekend. Some regional guys to keep an eye on are Jordan Allen from Olathe (Kan.) South. Allen is 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds and he plays wide receiver. He hit 20.45 MPH on the track, too. Allen is a TE/DE recruit for Nebraska. Another is Cannon Leonard. Leonard is 6-foot-8 and 260-pounds from Gilman (Ill.) Iroquois West. He doesn't have any offers yet, but has been receiving interest from a number of schools including Cincinnati and Illinois. Leonard won't be the largest 2023 recruit for the Huskers this weekend. Kael Miedema, from Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington, is 6-foot-8 and 310-pounds. Justin Taylor, from LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, is listed as an athlete and he is holding a D1 offer from Miami (Ohio) at the moment. Taylor, along with Zac Yauchi from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, are both holding D1 offers presently. Additional local recruits of note who will be in attendance Saturday night are Beni Ngoyi, Kade Pieper and Malachi Coleman.

2024 Offers and notable visitors

Dylan Raiola returns to Lincoln after having visited for the first time this past summer. Raiola dazzled under the lights of Memorial Stadium at a Friday Night Lights camp. This will be Dylan's first game in Lincoln and he is the son of former Husker All-American center Dominic Raiola. Mario Buford, from DeSoto (Texas), also visited Nebraska earlier this season. Mario is the younger brother of current Husker, Marques Buford. Another notable 2024 visitor is Carter Nelson, from Ainsworth (Neb.). Nelson had been getting only interest for track and basketball until the Huskers started showing interest for football. There is a story coming on Nelson that outlines how his sophomore year is going. He also attended the Buffalo game this fall.

2025 Visitor