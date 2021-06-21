NU Senior Duty AD Garrett Klassy says Husker Athletics ready for NIL

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) bills are beginning to pass and change college athletics as we know it. Nebraska Senior Athletic Director Garrett Klassy was the latest guest on the Husker Radio Network Podcast hosted by Jessica Coody and shared his vast knowledge of NIL and how Nebraska is adjusting to and spearheading this new opportunity for student-athletes.

NU is working ahead of these legislations and changed the game when they partnered with Opendorse, a company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes at every level. Just as Nebraska did to trailblaze its student-athlete's presence on social media and personal brand, they are dedicated to continuing to trailblaze as NIL begins. “It’s really in our DNA to do things right and to do things first around here,” Klassy said. “If you look at Husker Power, that was created here, the first strengthen and conditioning program in college athletics. The first nutrition program was here. HuskerVision was the first of its kind and it goes on and on.

"We want to be innovative, we want to be bold here and we want to do what’s best for our student-athletes." — NU Senior Duty AD Garrett Klassy

With the passing of NIL, student-athletes will be able to earn monetary benefits from the use of their Name, Image and Likeness. They will be able to earn money from signing autographs, partnering with businesses, advertising products or companies, hosting sports camps and earn money for social media posts. “A lot of these kids come from backgrounds where they have a hard time supporting themselves and if they can support themselves and support their family, we want to be a part of this solution," Klassy said. On July 1, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Alabama and Georgia are passing laws that will enable student-athletes in these states to begin benefiting from NIL. After this, Klassy said the rest of the states will be “working at a disadvantage.” Nebraska already passed a bill that allows NIL. It is now up to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Athletics to decide when to allow NIL to begin. The Huskers already have three programs in place to educate and assist their student-athletes on navigating NIL. This initiative is called #NILbraska. The first program, Opendorse, helps educate student-athletes on what and when to post along with how to gain followers and increase engagement. UNL was the first university to partner with Opendorse which is led by former Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic. Nebraska Athletics will require all its student-athletes to take a mandatory life skills class called ‘The Husker Advantage Program’. This program will teach brand building, networking and connecting, have personal strengthen assessments and a financial literacy piece, according to Klassy.