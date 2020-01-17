Nebraska will have a new offensive coordinator in 2020.

NU head coach Scott Frost confirmed in a written statement that Walters will not be a part of the staff in 2020, and the separation was "mutual." Walters has worked under Frost the last four seasons at both Nebraska and Central Florida.

"Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” Frost said in a statement “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”



The announcement comes just over 24 after head coach Scott Frost announced the hiring of outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, and also a new title of "run game coordinator" for offensive line coach Greg Austin.

It's unclear if the new hire for Walters will carry the title of "offensive coordinator" or "passing game coordinator."

Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich and former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick are two different candidates that would be logical fits for the position based on their connection to Frost and knowledge of the offense.

Multiple different sources and media outlets have shot down an earlier report on Friday that former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph was offered the job by Frost. Joseph is currently LSU's wide receivers coach.