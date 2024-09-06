in other news
Colorado preview: Shedeur Sanders, a vulnerable Buffaloes O-line and more
Nebraska hosts Colorado on Saturday night. Here's a breakdown of the Buffaloes.
Nebraska Volleyball: Husker Invitational Preview
Rundown of the notes, stats and players to know as Nebraska hosts the Husker Invitational this week.
White on the radio: Tackling in space, Husker standouts vs. UTEP and more
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White joined Huskers Radio Network for an appearance before the Colorado tilt.
The Nebraska Football Show: Lasting takeaway from UTEP, previewing Colorado
Episode 2 of The Nebraska Football Show recaps the Huskers' dominant win over UTEP and previews the Colorado showdown.
Fact or Fiction: Colorado game can jumpstart the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln
Can the Colorado game jumpstart the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln? Greg Smith and Tim Verghese debate.
