Here is a full recap of what they had to say…

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and a handful of players spoke with reporters via Zoom following their 21-13 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.

***Frost said the most significant issues for Nebraska “begins with me. We didn’t play a disciplined enough game… It’s inexcusable to only score 13 points in that game.”

Frost said the program's discipline starts with him and the staff, “and we made too many mistakes in that game."

***Frost said Luke McCaffrey had a couple of plays designed for him in the first half, but Northwestern’s defense didn’t allow NU to call them. Frost said guys like McCaffrey and Wan’Dale Robinson had to get more involved in the future.

***Frost declined to comment on the status of the quarterback position but said he was “comfortable with both of them in the game” and

***Frost said they knew Cam Jurgens was out going into the game, and they chose Matt Farniok to replace him because he was a veteran guy who could get the ball to the quarterback.

***Frost said his message to the team after the game was that the loss was on him. He said they played well enough in all phases to win the game, but the inability to score touchdowns was “inexcusable, and that’s my fault.”

***Frost said one positive from the loss was how many young players stepped up and made plays, especially on defense.

***Frost said, “nobody is more impatient than me” to turn the program around and that the Huskers needed to start winning games.

***Frost said Will Honas was ruled out during pre-game warmups, but he wasn’t surprised with how well Luke Reimer played in his first start.

**Frost said, “the players can see what’s happening” with the team getting better, but the discipline was his responsibility to fix.

***Frost said the decision to replace Martinez with McCaffrey was just an effort to “provide a spark” to the offense. Frost liked what he was when McCaffrey went in, “but I wouldn't read too much into that.”