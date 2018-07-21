3. For those that monitor Nebraska recruiting closely, the Huskers seemed "all in" on Henrich after the commitment of Jackson Hannah . There has certainly been a lack of attention by the Nebraska staff toward other inside linebacker recruits. Barrett Ruud has landed a Rivals250 player in Hannah and kept the No. 1 player in the state to add to the insider linebacker position.

2. The Nebraska staff realizes that they can not let top players leave the state as was the case in years past like Bryson Williams to Wisconsin last year, and Noah Fant to Iowa and Harrison Phillips to Stanford before him. The Huskers, under Scott Frost , tried to keep Williams home, but were unable and saw him stay in-conference and in the same division on top of it all.

1. It was vital for Nebraska to keep all of the in-state talent and Nick Henrich was a player that saw his popularity soar. The No. 1 rated player in the state of Nebraska was holding offers from Florida , Notre Dame , Oregon and Texas A&M , as well as Wisconsin who he officially visited in June.

4. When you watch Henrich's film you see a player that can do a little more than just play inside. There is a lot of his film that shows him coming off of the edge. During those plays you can see a player that had great get-off on the football and a nice arsenal of one-on-one pass rush moves. There is also a solid understanding of getting up-field and pad level that Nebraska could try and leverage once Henrich gets to Lincoln.

5. Henrich is an emotional player on the football field. With as many things in Lincoln indicating that the Huskers are trying to get back to the type of success that they enjoyed having in the 90s, there is definitely a need for spirited leadership, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

6. Athletically Henrich flashes on every clip. Beyond athleticism, Henrich also shows that he has a great feel for the position. You can see from play to play that his eyes are always up and in the backfield. There is a real sense for the type of instincts and high football IQ that Henrich has for the position already.

7. One thing that gets missed in all of the tackles and the sacks for Henrich is his ability to really shed and fight through blocks. Henrich will have some big bodies in front of him in Erik Chinander's defense to keep blockers off of the second level which will help. There is always a need for the linebackers to be skillful enough to be able to shed defenders to pursue.