EMERSON, Ga. -- The NextGen Five-Star Pro Day, selected by Rivals on Wednesday gave some of the best underclassmen in the nation the opportunity to show off their skills in an elite environment. Here are five prospects from the 2025 class who should see their stocks rise in the next rankings update.

SJ Alofaituli

Alofaituli is as solid as they come as far as interior linemen in the 2025 class go. Already No. 121 in the Rivals250, the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout is ceiling limited because of his 6-foot frame but he is so strong in pass protection that defensive linemen just can't break free once he gets his hands on them. Alofaituli will find himself higher in the Rivals250 and in the guard position rankings in the next update. There's a very real possibility he is moved to center in the rankings and he'd be the top-ranked center in the nation. Alofaituli's recruitment remains fairly wide open but expect to hear him talk a lot about Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Utah as the process rolls on.

*****

Michael Carroll

Carroll continues to show off just how high his ceiling is as on offensive linemen. The Penn State legacy took reps at tackle and guard on Wednesday and had lots of success. Carroll was more aggressive than he's been in the past and showed he has the strength to hold up against more physically mature defensive linemen who try to overpower him. He's nimble enough to keep defensive linemen in front him but hand placement will be an area he'll work to refine as time goes on. Just a three-star right now, Carroll has the traits to make the move into the four-star ranks in the next update.

*****

Christopher Burgess, Jr.

Ranked No. 156 in the 2025 Rivals250 is definitely too low for Burgess. The defensive line MVP from the event on Wednesday, Burgess showed off impressive burst at the snap, solid hand techniques to consistently win reps on the outside and the strength to counter with inside moves. Listed at No. 9 in the weakside defensive end rankings, don't be surprised if he ends up in the strongside defensive end rankings after weighing in at a fairly lean 235 pounds. Michigan and Ohio State will have a prominent role in his recruitment going forward.

*****

Christian Jones

Jones had an outstanding workout on Wednesday and came away with the linebacker MVP award. The Nebraska native measured in at 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds with very little body fat. Already No. 95 in the 2025 Rivals250, it would be surprising if Jones stays at No. 5 in the outside linebacker rankings. He is already pretty muscle-bound but it didn't slow him down or hinder his athleticism in space. If he can keep his speed through the end of the 2025 rankings cycle, Jones could find himself ranked among the elite linebackers in the nation. Nebraska figures to be a major contender for his commitment but look out for Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

*****

Dayshaun Burnett