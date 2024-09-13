2025 Casper (Wyo.) College guard Abdul Bashir talks official visit to Nebraska and more.
Marcus Satterfield met with the media following last weekend's Colorado win.
Adam Gorney has more recruiting buzz from around the country, including the Huskers' massive visits weekend.
Rivals national analyst, former Inside Nebraska senior recruiting writer Greg Smith analyzes Christian Jones commitment.
Mailbag discussing Nebraska's top 2026 targets, NIL update and who could be next to commit
2025 Casper (Wyo.) College guard Abdul Bashir talks official visit to Nebraska and more.
Marcus Satterfield met with the media following last weekend's Colorado win.
Adam Gorney has more recruiting buzz from around the country, including the Huskers' massive visits weekend.