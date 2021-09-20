Nebraska WR Omar Manning gets opportunity after mental health kept him away

Wide receiver Omar Manning said he never doubted he would get his chance to play football for Nebraska. When the itch to play on gameday caused him to grow impatient last season, he said he had faith his time would come. And it did. Against then-No. 3 Oklahoma, Manning had two catches. On 3rd-and-12, when Nebraska was down 7-0 in the first quarter, Manning had a drive-saving 31-yard reception, with 15 of those yards coming after the catch. His other grab was also his first touchdown as a Husker. Manning came to Nebraska as the No. 1 wide receiver from junior college and there were high expectations for him. However, he only played in one game in 2020. He was battling something much bigger than football last season to get on the field this year. He said he was focusing on his mental health, a heavyweight fight he’s been in for most of his life.

Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (Getty Images)

Manning has faced lots of adversity in his life, and his mental health journey is no different. He likely confronted his mental health the same way he fought to get on the field. “I stayed true to the process, and I’ve taken it day by day,” the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver said. Last season, Manning said he wasn't ready to play because he was at a low point with his mental health. He played in one game in 2020 against Northwestern but didn’t record a catch. “It’s been hard being patient with him as a coach, but it’s been necessary to be patient with him,” head coach Scott Frost said. “It’s going to be a good story if he keeps on the track that he’s on. I like to see guys fight through things and come out on the other side. He’s on the right path to do that.” In 2021, Manning caught his first catch as a Husker at Illinois in the season-opener. He has seven catches for 132 yards this season, including a long reception of 32 yards. Through his first year at Nebraska, Manning said he learned how to fight adversity and had a lot of help from Dr. Brett Haskell, Nebraska's director of sports psychology. “She was there every step of the way,” he said. “Also, coach Frost with his patience with me and the type of man he was for me, I definitely needed that. All my teammates, too, were positive.” Manning thought his mental health issues were just “how it was” until he came to Nebraska and sought out help. Frost said it’s important for him and his staff to do the right thing for their student-athletes on and off the field, including prioritizing mental health. “As a leader, we feel like we have two basic duties: that’s mission accomplishment and taking care of our team,” he said. “Neither one of those is more important than the other. Sometimes you need to walk a fine line between coddling someone too much and helping somebody who has a real issue. But when there’s a real issue, we want to make sure to get them the help that they need."

Manning’s experience with adversity started when he was young. He grew up in Lancaster, Texas with his mother and older sister in “not the best neighborhood,” he said. His mom is completely deaf and partially blind, Manning said, but she made it work. “The things she's dealt with, she's been resilient and strong,” he said. “Just looking at her and seeing how far she’s come, I have no choice but to be brave and put my best foot forward.” Manning said his first language was sign language. He said people thought he was also deaf at a younger age because he didn’t speak until 4 or 5 years old. Now, when he calls his mom, he speaks to an interpreter who signs to her. He said she is proud of him and what he has accomplished at Nebraska. “She's proud that I'm out here bettering myself and being productive,” he said. “The football stuff is just a plus." When he called her after the Oklahoma game, he said she was “extremely happy" he played well. Manning’s first touchdown was a 21-yard reception that he caught fully extended over his head with a defender breathing down his neck. The touchdown came in the fourth quarter, closing Nebraska’s deficit to 23-16 and gave them a chance to tie the game with another touchdown. “It took a big load off of my shoulders,” Manning said of his first touchdown in a while. “I know I can make the plays. I just needed an opportunity and when it presented itself, I cashed in on it.”

Manning's first touchdown catch (USA Today)