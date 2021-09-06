Nebraska WR commit Victor Jones can't wait for his time in Lincoln

There was just one official visitor in Lincoln this past weekend for Nebraska's home opener against Fordham. Nebraska commitment Victor Jones from Orlando (Fla.) Olympia was finally able to get to Nebraska. Jones committed to Nebraska in April ahead of ever visiting Nebraska in person.

"When I first got to Lincoln on Friday I met some of the coaches at the stadium," Jones said. "I got a chance to take a little tour and then I got to take some pictures in the uniforms." Jones got a chance to meet his host that afternoon. He and his host had a chance to go and hang out with a number of other players off-campus. "After the photoshoot, I ate with some of the coaches and got a chance to hang out with Latrell Neville. We went with some other players to go bowling that afternoon. I met Omar Manning and Adrian Martinez there." Jones saw the Nebraska facilities during a virtual recruiting visit. What he really appreciated about them in person is how everything was laid out logistically. "I have seen the facilities and stuff before from the virtual visit. It's extremely impressive how everything is arranged and put together. Nebraska really put a lot of thought into it and it makes me anxious to get up there as soon as possible."

Nebraska 2022 WR commit Victor Jones