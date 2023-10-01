Nebraska vs. Illinois odds: Early spread, point total for Huskers, Illini
Nebraska vs. Illinois odds have been set as the matchup between the Huskers (2-3) and Illini (2-3) kicks off the Big Ten's upcoming Week 6 slate.
Illinois opens as a favorite at -4.0 over Nebraska football with an over/under line set at 41.5 for the Friday night conference bout (7 p.m. on FS1).
Nebraska was a single-digit underdog in Weeks 1 and 2 against Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, though, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs (-17) for the first time this season against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday and lost 45-7.
Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).
However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who looked sharp in his first career start by finishing 14-of-24 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through with a strong rushing performance (19 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown) helping him overcome a poor game through the air (8-of-17 for 107 yards and a touchdown). Haarberg, whose strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech, has taken care of the ball much better than Sims, who accumulated six of the team's nine turnovers through the first four games (four interceptions, two lost fumbles).
Nebraska betting trends in 2023
>> Nebraska is 2-3 against the spread under Rhule. The Huskers have gone 1-2 as an underdog and 1-1 as the favorite. The over is 2-3 in Nebraska's games this season.
>> Nebraska entered the game against Minnesota as 7.5-point underdogs on the road with a closing total of 43 points. Nebraska covered, and the under hit in a 13-10 Husker loss.
>> Nebraska entered the game against Colorado as 2.5-point underdogs on the road and a closing total of 58 points. Nebraska failed to cover the spread while the under hit with a closing line set at 58 in a 36-14 Husker loss.
>> Nebraska was the favorite for the first time this season against Northern Illinois. The Huskers opened at -10.5 and covered that spread while the over hit for the first time this season for the Huskers (42.5) in a 35-11 Husker win.
>> Nebraska entered the Louisiana Tech game at -22 as the opening spread and an over/under that opened at 50.5. The Huskers did not cover, and the under hit in that contest with Nebraska's 28-14 win.
>> Nebraska entered the Michigan game at -17 with an over/under at 39.5. The Huskers did not cover, and the over hit in Michigan's 45-7 win.