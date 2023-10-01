Nebraska vs. Illinois odds have been set as the matchup between the Huskers (2-3) and Illini (2-3) kicks off the Big Ten's upcoming Week 6 slate.

Illinois opens as a favorite at -4.0 over Nebraska football with an over/under line set at 41.5 for the Friday night conference bout (7 p.m. on FS1).

Nebraska was a single-digit underdog in Weeks 1 and 2 against Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, though, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs (-17) for the first time this season against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday and lost 45-7.

Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).

However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who looked sharp in his first career start by finishing 14-of-24 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through with a strong rushing performance (19 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown) helping him overcome a poor game through the air (8-of-17 for 107 yards and a touchdown). Haarberg, whose strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech, has taken care of the ball much better than Sims, who accumulated six of the team's nine turnovers through the first four games (four interceptions, two lost fumbles).

Not an Inside Nebraska subscriber yet? JOIN NOW at $9.95/month for all access

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––