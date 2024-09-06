in other news
The Nebraska Football Show: Lasting takeaway from UTEP, previewing Colorado
Episode 2 of The Nebraska Football Show recaps the Huskers' dominant win over UTEP and previews the Colorado showdown.
Fact or Fiction: Colorado game can jumpstart the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln
Can the Colorado game jumpstart the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln? Greg Smith and Tim Verghese debate.
Nebraska basketball set for big recruiting weekend
The Nebraska basketball staff is set for an important recruiting weekend.
Recruiting Mailbag: Flip watch, recruiting impact of Colorado and more
Colorado week recruiting mailbag discussing top flip targets, impact of a win Saturday and the important 2026 visitors
Discussing electric matchups that may decide outcome in Nebraska-Colorado
We take a rapid-fire look at the matchups that could decide the outcome in the latest Nebraska-Colorado showdown.
Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Colorado.
As Nebraska and the Buffs get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. CT on NBC), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 2 picks!
GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription!
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
NEBRASKA vs. COLORADO FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS
Spread: NEB -7.5
Total: 58.5
ZACK: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27
STEVE: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27
TIM: Nebraska 34, Colorado 24
JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Colorado 24
CFB WEEK 2 PICKS
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -7.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.