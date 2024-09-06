Advertisement

Published Sep 6, 2024
Nebraska vs Colorado final score predictions plus CFB Week 2 picks
Default Avatar
Inside Nebraska
Staff

Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Colorado.

As Nebraska and the Buffs get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. CT on NBC), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 2 picks!

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. COLORADO FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -7.5

Total: 58.5

>> Spread and total per BetMGM were as of 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday (Sept. 5)

ZACK: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27

STEVE: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27

TIM: Nebraska 34, Colorado 24

JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Colorado 24

CFB WEEK 2 PICKS

Week 2 Games
MatchupSpread

Colorado @ Nebraska

NEB -7.5

Duke @ Northwestern

NW -2.5

3 Texas @ 10 Michigan

TEX -7.5

Iowa State @ 21 Iowa

IOWA -3

Michigan State @ Maryland

MD -9.5

19 Kansas @ Illinois

KU -5

14 Tennessee @ 24 NC State

TN -7.5

Boise State @ 7 Oregon

ORE -19.5

23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

GT -3

Texas Tech @ Washington State

WSU -2.5

Week 2 CFB Picks ATS*
$ = straight-up upset and * = Against The Spread
ZackSteveTimJansen

Colorado

Colorado

Colorado

Colorado

Duke – $

Duke – $

Duke

Northwestern

Texas

Texas

Michigan

Texas

Iowa State – $

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

MSU – $

Maryland

Maryland

MSU

Kansas

Kansas

Kansas

Kansas

NC State

Tennessee

Tennessee

NC State

Oregon

Oregon

Boise State

Oregon

Syracuse – $

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech

Wazzu

Wazzu

Texas Tech – $

Wazzu

Last season:

64-72-4 (73 pts)

Last season:

67-69-4 (72 pts)

Last season:

N/A

Last season:

69-66-5 (77 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -7.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

