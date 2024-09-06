Nebraska football QB Dylan Raiola (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Colorado. As Nebraska and the Buffs get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. CT on NBC), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 2 picks! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. COLORADO FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -7.5 Total: 58.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM were as of 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday (Sept. 5) ZACK: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27 STEVE: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27 TIM: Nebraska 34, Colorado 24 JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Colorado 24

CFB WEEK 2 PICKS

Week 2 Games Matchup Spread Colorado @ Nebraska NEB -7.5 Duke @ Northwestern NW -2.5 3 Texas @ 10 Michigan TEX -7.5 Iowa State @ 21 Iowa IOWA -3 Michigan State @ Maryland MD -9.5 19 Kansas @ Illinois KU -5 14 Tennessee @ 24 NC State TN -7.5 Boise State @ 7 Oregon ORE -19.5 23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse GT -3 Texas Tech @ Washington State WSU -2.5

Week 2 CFB Picks ATS* $ = straight-up upset and * = Against The Spread Zack Steve Tim Jansen Colorado Colorado Colorado Colorado Duke – $ Duke – $ Duke Northwestern Texas Texas Michigan Texas Iowa State – $ Iowa Iowa Iowa MSU – $ Maryland Maryland MSU Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas NC State Tennessee Tennessee NC State Oregon Oregon Boise State Oregon Syracuse – $ Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Wazzu Wazzu Texas Tech – $ Wazzu Last season: 64-72-4 (73 pts) Last season: 67-69-4 (72 pts) Last season: N/A Last season: 69-66-5 (77 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -7.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

