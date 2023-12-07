As always, it's sweet to be a part of Nebraska volleyball.

The Huskers have reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament, as they have done every season except one in John Cook's 24-year tenure, and will be looking to get back to the Elite Eight after their 10-year streak of reaching the fourth round ended last year against Oregon.

This time around, the opponent standing in their way comes from the other corner of the map (or close to it) in Georgia Tech. Technically speaking, it will be a Top-12 matchup as the Huskers were ranked No. 1 in the country and the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 12 in the regular season's final AVCA Top 25 poll.

The Huskers (30-1, 19-1 Big Ten champions), the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, and Georgia Tech (24-6, 13-5 for 5th in the ACC), the No. 5 seed in the Nebraska Regional, are set for an afternoon matchup.

Fans of Judge Judy and Judge Mathis will have to set those midday TV dramas for DVR and instead watch the court battle between Nebraska and Georgia Tech that's set for 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. After that, the winner will find out its Elite Eight opponent as No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Arkansas get underway at 3:30 p.m. from the Devaney Center.

As the Huskers and Yellow Jackets geared up for their showdown, Cook and Husker stars Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason met with the media for a Wednesday press conference for the final pre-match media availability prior to the match. Georgia Tech coach Michelle Collier and stars Bianca Bertolino and Bella D'Amico also met with the media for a press conference at the Devaney on Wednesday.

Watch the videos below to hear what both sides had to say ahead of their matchup this afternoon. Those videos are available below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.