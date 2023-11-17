Nebraska Volleyball: No. 1 Huskers sweep Michigan, claim share of B1G title
The Huskers have been on a historic pace over the last three months, accomplishing feats that haven't been done in Lincoln for years. You can now count up another one for this special Nebraska volleyball team.
The Huskers swept Michigan with 8,815 people in attendance for Friday night's regular-season home finale, as an overflow crowd (official capacity is 8,309) saw the unanimously No. 1-ranked team in the country dominate once again.
Nebraska is now 26-0 overall and put a stamp on two things the program hasn't achieved since 2017: An undefeated home season at 17-0, the same unbeaten mark they own in the Big Ten as they claimed at least a share of the conference crown in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Wolverines (7-19, 5-12).
Just three more matches remain this year – all on the road – before they find out their path as the soon-to-be No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament.
One step at a time, though.
There's some more big-time goals on the agenda. The next one can be checked off on Sunday in Iowa City. The Huskers, who have never lost to Iowa in program history and own a 37-0 all-time that includes six straight sweeps, will earn the outright Big Ten championship with a win over the Hawkeyes (8-20, 0-16 Big Ten) in the 2 p.m. match.
Balanced attack in Friday night sweep
Nebraska hit .368 in Friday's sweep, held the Wolverines to just .047 hitting, dominated with advantages of 41-27 in kills, 8-5 in blocks and 45-34 in digs. The Huskers got those numbers with a balanced attack, which was led by last week's Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, Andi Jackson, who finished with nine kills on .727 hitting with three blocks, while getting standout games from:
> Harper Murray (nine kills, five digs)
> Bekka Allick (seven kills, five blocks, .700 hitting)
> Merritt Beason (seven kills, nine digs)
> Ally Batenhorst (five kills, four blocks)
> Lexi Rodriguez (15 digs, four set assists)
> Bergen Reilly (28 assists, six digs, four kills)
Set Breakdown
Set 1: The Huskers scored the first three points and led 6-2 with Allick posting three kills early on. Another three-point run by the Huskers made it 12-7 with Murray posting back-to-back kills around an ace by Reilly. A kill by Beason and a block by Jackson and Batenhorst put the Big Red up 15-9. Five different Huskers contributed kills, and a block by Beason and Allick made it 23-13 Huskers. Nebraska went on to win 25-15, hitting .333 and holding Michigan to .026.
Set 2: The Huskers used a 6-0 run to turn a 5-3 lead into an 11-3 lead. Reilly had a kill before Jackson put down three in a row. Allick had two kills and a block with Reilly, and Murray recorded a kill as the Huskers increased the margin to nine at 19-10. Jackson added another kill as the Big Red went up 22-12, and Murray added a kill before a block with Jackson to finish off the set at 25-12. Nebraska hit .474 in set two, while Michigan hit -.067.
Set 3: Nebraska trailed 7-5 before going on a 6-1 run to take an 11-8 lead. Beason recorded two kills, and Batenhorst and Allick had back-to-back blocks. Batenhorst, Murray and Jackson notched kills to push the lead to four, 16-12. Michigan cut the lead in half before Murray terminated for the ninth time. The Wolverines crept within one, 19-18, but Allick had an answer, and Michigan committed a blocking error for a 21-19 Husker lead. Beason put down a kill before a block by Batenhorst and Jackson. Batenhorst then added a kill for a 24-19 match point, and the Huskers sealed the deal on a Michigan service error.
Wisconsin loss sets up B1G title
The Huskers were officially playing for a share of the B1G crown after their first set against Michigan. That was on the back of No. 16 Purdue beating No. 3 Wisconsin in West Lafayette, putting the finishing touches on the upset win as the Huskers and Wolverines entered Set 2.
It was a five-set thriller between the Badgers and Boilers with Purdue squeaking out a 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14 victory to hand Wisconsin (23-3, 14-3 Big Ten) its second consecutive loss following a road loss at No. 15 Penn State last Saturday.