The Huskers have been on a historic pace over the last three months, accomplishing feats that haven't been done in Lincoln for years. You can now count up another one for this special Nebraska volleyball team.

The Huskers swept Michigan with 8,815 people in attendance for Friday night's regular-season home finale, as an overflow crowd (official capacity is 8,309) saw the unanimously No. 1-ranked team in the country dominate once again.

Nebraska is now 26-0 overall and put a stamp on two things the program hasn't achieved since 2017: An undefeated home season at 17-0, the same unbeaten mark they own in the Big Ten as they claimed at least a share of the conference crown in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Wolverines (7-19, 5-12).

Just three more matches remain this year – all on the road – before they find out their path as the soon-to-be No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament.

One step at a time, though.

There's some more big-time goals on the agenda. The next one can be checked off on Sunday in Iowa City. The Huskers, who have never lost to Iowa in program history and own a 37-0 all-time that includes six straight sweeps, will earn the outright Big Ten championship with a win over the Hawkeyes (8-20, 0-16 Big Ten) in the 2 p.m. match.