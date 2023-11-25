Nebraska volleyball went on the road in a back-to-back on Saturday night to defeat Minnesota in four sets (25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23).

It served as a nice rebound win after the Huskers (28-1, 19-1 Big Ten) suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night at No. 5 Wisconsin.

After taking the first two against Minnesota, Set 3 was a battle as Nebraska took a 21-20 lead but saw the Gophers (16-12, 12-8 Big Ten) rally with a 5-0 run to take the set. Nebraska had to battle to polish it off in Set 4 as the Huskers held leads of 23-19 and 24-21 and had to hold off a late charge from the Gophers.

The Huskers were led by Bekka Allick's eight kills and career-high 10 blocks, while Merritt Beason exploded for a game-high 21 kills plus eight digs and five blocks. Harper Murray (13 kills, 17 digs, 4 blocks) and Ally Batenhorst (13 kills) also helped pave the way to a bounce-back win.

The four-set win in a tough road environment helps leave absolutely no doubt about the Huskers – the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country for three straight weeks and five weeks overall spent as the top-ranked team – and their stance as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament.

Nebraska just has to play the waiting game now to find out its path forward in the quest for another national championship under John Cook.

Selection Sunday is tomorrow beginning at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. Here are the dates for each round of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament:

First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3

Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9

Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14

National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC