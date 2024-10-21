Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced

in other news
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight
Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.
Game Notes: Nebraska vs Indiana player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's loss at Indiana.
Rhule "embarrassed" by job he did preparing Nebraska for No. 16 Indiana
Matt Rhule took the blame of what went down in Bloomington on Saturday — a 49-point Husker defeat.
in other news
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight
Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.
Nebraska football will play its next game in 12 days when head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with UCLA on November 2 in Lincoln.
Now, the Huskers have more clarity on that matchup as the Big Ten announced kickoff times for that November 1-2 weekend of college football.
The Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Bruins (2-5, 1-4) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Lincoln, and the game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Nebraska's other start times and TV determinations throughout the season are on a 12-or 6-day window, except for the regular season finale at Iowa which is on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be carried on NBC.
Below is the full slate of Big Ten games for the weekend of November 1-2.
Big Ten Schedule (Week of Nov. 1-2)
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
11 a.m. – Ohio State at Penn State (FOX)
11 a.m. – Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten Network)
2:30 p.m. – UCLA at Nebraska (Big Ten Network)
2:30 p.m. – Oregon at Michigan (CBS)
6:30 p.m. – USC at Washington (Big Ten Network)
11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. – Minnesota at Illinois*
11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. – Wisconsin at Iowa*
11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. – Indiana at Michigan State*
*TV network TBD
————————————————
NOTES:
>> All times listed are Central
>> Times and network designations on the TBD games will be confirmed following the games played on October 26
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT