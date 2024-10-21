Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced

Nebraska football will play its next game in 12 days when head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with UCLA on November 2 in Lincoln.

Now, the Huskers have more clarity on that matchup as the Big Ten announced kickoff times for that November 1-2 weekend of college football.

The Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Bruins (2-5, 1-4) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Lincoln, and the game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Nebraska's other start times and TV determinations throughout the season are on a 12-or 6-day window, except for the regular season finale at Iowa which is on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be carried on NBC.

Below is the full slate of Big Ten games for the weekend of November 1-2.