Nebraska the right fit at the right time for budding phenom Beau Peterson

It's not a usual occurrence that an eighth-grade student gets offered a Division I scholarship to play baseball and then shortly thereafter accepts it. But budding young phenom Beau Peterson is not your ordinary player or person.

HuskerOnline.com contacted Beau Peterson's father, David Peterson, to see why their family thought Nebraska was the right fit at the right time for all of them.

"Nebraska was in his top three already, he loved the campus, and I've always liked Nebraska," Mr. Peterson responded. It's not the closest Power Five [school] to home, but it's probably the second-closest behind Missouri. He wanted to play big-time baseball. It's been his dream. He wants to play in a College World Series and, with Nebraska having the top recruiting class in the Big Ten, he feels like he can go to Nebraska and have that opportunity.

"With the coaching staff that they have now, and all things considered, it's such a great place! He did have other schools in mind like Vanderbilt and Tennessee, but when Nebraska made an offer - with everything he wanted - why wait? So, the close to home deal was big, and then when they said he could be a two-way player for them, that's really what set it off.

"He wants to hit and he doesn't want to be put into a pitcher only-hole. He's got a big arm, so that might be what happens and he doesn't have to worry about that now. You know, other schools will sit there and tell you you can play two-way, but Nebraska is notorious for having two-way players and we know that."

Beau Peterson has not determined yet whether he will attend high school at Mill Valley or Saint Thomas Aquinas. The family is still discussing which avenue would be best for them. Where the majority of his friends choose to go, and the other sports options at the high schools will likely play the determining factor where he ends up.

"They're all from the same subdivision and it's just a special group of kids," Mr. Peterson stated. "They are kids who push Beau every day, so it would be hard to leave those kids. Beau would also love to play football in college. He will do so if he can. They're all highly competitive and they push each other. He will play high school football, basketball and baseball. He's 6-1, 180 [pounds] and he plays quarterback and running back."

Beau Peterson has been invited to attend an upcoming Arkansas camp, but they are still determining whether or not it will be worth their while to go since he has his college decision out of the way.

"Our pitching coach, Bob Zimmerman, sent Arkansas' pitching coach, Matt Hobbs, some video and told Coach Hobbs, 'Just so you know, his bat is even better that his arm.' Coach Hobbs said, 'No way! Please have Beau come to our camp this weekend.' So, we signed up to go to their camp, but now that he's done this Nebraska thing, I don't know that there's any need to go to their camp."

Mr. Peterson notices at a young age that Beau was a natural in several sports, particularly in baseball.

"Man, I'll tell you what, I sent Coach (Lance) Harvell a picture of the first time Beau picked up a bat at three years old," Peterson recalled. "He swung it right-handed and he swung it left-handed, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, look at that swing! He's a natural. Honey, we might have something here.'

"He's always been kind of a leader of the pack and just really, extremely athletic. I mean, he's been dominating in every sport his whole life. He scores 25-30 points a game in basketball, and he throws the football a long way. He's equally good at running back or quarterback. Our football team will get up 30 or 40 to zip in the first quarter, and the starters won't even play the remaining three quarters.

"That's what I'm talking about when I say he and his friends are an extremely talented group of kids. They're special."