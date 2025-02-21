Nebraska football cancels series with Tennessee for 2026-2027 seasons

Nebraska football has canceled its future two-game non-conference series with Tennessee.

Nebraska was scheduled to host Tennessee in 2026 and play in Knoxville in 2027.

Nebraska Athletics announced the cancellation on Friday morning. Around the same time of the Huskers' announcement, Tennessee athletic director Danny White said on X (formerly Twitter) that it was not a mutual decision and that Nebraska made the decision to cancel the series.

"Correction: Tennessee is not canceling this series. Nebraska did," White wrote. "We are very disappointed that they didn’t want to play these games, especially this close to 2026."

The revenue sharing era in college athletics was a driver for Nebraska backing out of the agreement.

“We are making plans to embark on major renovations of Memorial Stadium that may impact our seating capacity for the 2027 season,” Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said in a statement. “The best scenario for us is to have eight home games in 2027 to offset any potential revenue loss from a reduced capacity. The additional home games will also have a tremendous economic benefit on the Lincoln community.”

Nebraska announced three non-conference additions in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. According to the statement, Nebraska has replaced Tennessee with home games against Bowling Green on Sept. 12, 2026, and Miami (OH) on Sept. 11, 2027.

Additionally, Nebraska has added a home game with Northern Iowa on Sept. 18, 2027, to complete its non-league schedule for that season.

The matchups with Bowling Green and Miami (OH) are the first against each of those opponents in Nebraska history. The Huskers’ 2027 meeting with Northern Iowa will be the second between the schools — Nebraska’s 34-3 win last September in Memorial Stadium was the first-ever matchup between the programs.

The 2027 season will mark the first time Nebraska has played eight home games at Memorial Stadium since 2013. Nebraska enters the 2025 season with 403 consecutive sellouts at Memorial Stadium.

Future non-conference series against Autonomy 4 Conference opponents include Arizona (2028, 2031), Oklahoma (2029, 2030), Cincinnati (2032) and Oklahoma State, (2034, 2035), none of which are impacted by the scheduling changes.