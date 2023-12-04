Appleget, a local product out of Lincoln Southeast High School, spent the past two seasons at Nebraska, playing both tight end and outside linebacker. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder played in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2023 but didn't record any statistics. He didn't see any action in 2022 during his redshirt year. He'l have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Appleget made the switch from outside linebacker to tight end this past spring with the Huskers. Head coach Matt Rhule said he liked what he saw from Appleget as a tight end and was anxious to see what he could do after returning from offseason surgery.

“A guy who I think has had a really good camp and winter is Jake Appleget," Rhule said during spring ball. "He’s coming off surgery. He’s up to about 237 pounds. His GPS times are pretty fast.”

As a senior at Southeast in 2021, Appleget caught 30 passes for 427 yards and eight touchdowns.