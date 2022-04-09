Nebraska Spring Game press conference nuggets

Here is a full recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following the Huskers' annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday...

***Frost said today was a "culmination" of the spring and a chance to play in front of fans again. He called the game an "awesome environment," and it was more about the event of the day than it was an evaluation for the coaches.

***Frost said one of the biggest goals of the game was to get out of it healthy, and he thought they were able to do that without any significant injuries.

***Frost said it was "ugly" on offense in first half, but some of that had to do with the "thud" format in the first half. He NU was "dreadfully simple" with how it called its inside running game, and it was hard to evaluate that element because plays were whistled dead on contact.

***Frost said the pass rush had been "a highlight" all spring. Considering how thin NU has been on the d-line this spring, Frost thought guys like Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, Jimari Butler, and Blaise Gunnerson had all taken "giant leap" during spring ball.

***Frost said quarterback Casey Thompson and all the quarterbacks had "a lot of learning" to do this spring, which had led to some of inconsistency he'd seen on that side of the ball.

***Frost said the offense hadn't really hit much "situational stuff" this spring because of the condensed offseason calendar.

***Frost said quarterback Chubba Purdy missed a lot of time to injury, but he responded by ending the spring with some really good practices.

***Frost said the young tight ends had really come along after being "pressed into duty" after the injuries that racked up at that position.

***On potentially adding more offensive and defensive line depth this summer, Frost said NU would look to add pieces if right players are available.

***Frost said Anthony Grant had really good spring, as did Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson. Frost said it was hard to evaluate the running game in the first half, but the second half had as much push and downhill running as he'd seen all spring.

***With spring ball now in the books, Frost said the team would get some time off to focus on academics. However, the Huskers planned to "push everything up" with their summer conditioning schedule.

***Frost joked that maybe the loudest applause of the day was after Brian Buschini's 63-yard punt. "I would’ve been clapping too if that hadn't been inappropriate," he joked.

***Frost said Trent Hixson had a really good spring at center, as did Ethan Piper. He said Hixson had "taken a giant leap forward" and he feels good about that position going forward.