Nebraska head coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers' starting rotation ahead of the season-opening three-game weekend at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Friday at 11 a.m. vs. Baylor: RHP Brett Sears

Saturday at 3 p.m. vs. No. 21 Texas Tech: LHP Will Walsh

Sunday at 10:30 a.m. vs. Oklahoma: LHP Caleb Clark

>> Sears gets the ball against Baylor. The 6-foot, 205-pound right-hander made 11 relief appearances last season for Nebraska, which was his first after spending two seasons at Western Illinois and one at Iowa Central Community College. Sears, a senior, ended his 2023 campaign with a 5.29 earned-run average.

In 17 innings of work last season, Sears struck out 23 batters and walked four while allowing 23 hits.

>> Walsh, a 6-4, 220-pounder who's entering his fourth season in Lincoln, will be on the bump against the ranked Red Raiders. The redshirt junior started eight games as a pitcher last season and made an appearance on the mound in 15. He recorded a record of 5-3 and had an ERA of 4.24.

Against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Walsh pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to help the Huskers earn a 4-0 win. On the season as a whole, Walsh struck out 44 batters and walked eight while giving up 46 hits in 51 innings.

>> Clark is a 6-2, 205-pound sophomore who hails from Canada. Last season as a true freshman he made nine appearances on the mound and started five games, going 1-1 with a 13.24 ERA. In a total of 17 innings last season, Clark struck out 14 batters and walked 11 while allowing 30 hits and four home runs.