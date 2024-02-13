Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Nebraska sets pitching rotation for season-opening weekend

Will Bolt.
Will Bolt. (Geoff Exstrom)
Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

Nebraska head coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers' starting rotation ahead of the season-opening three-game weekend at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Friday at 11 a.m. vs. Baylor: RHP Brett Sears
Saturday at 3 p.m. vs. No. 21 Texas Tech: LHP Will Walsh
Sunday at 10:30 a.m. vs. Oklahoma: LHP Caleb Clark

>> Sears gets the ball against Baylor. The 6-foot, 205-pound right-hander made 11 relief appearances last season for Nebraska, which was his first after spending two seasons at Western Illinois and one at Iowa Central Community College. Sears, a senior, ended his 2023 campaign with a 5.29 earned-run average.

In 17 innings of work last season, Sears struck out 23 batters and walked four while allowing 23 hits.

>> Walsh, a 6-4, 220-pounder who's entering his fourth season in Lincoln, will be on the bump against the ranked Red Raiders. The redshirt junior started eight games as a pitcher last season and made an appearance on the mound in 15. He recorded a record of 5-3 and had an ERA of 4.24.

Against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Walsh pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to help the Huskers earn a 4-0 win. On the season as a whole, Walsh struck out 44 batters and walked eight while giving up 46 hits in 51 innings.

>> Clark is a 6-2, 205-pound sophomore who hails from Canada. Last season as a true freshman he made nine appearances on the mound and started five games, going 1-1 with a 13.24 ERA. In a total of 17 innings last season, Clark struck out 14 batters and walked 11 while allowing 30 hits and four home runs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement