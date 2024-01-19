But late Thursday night, Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney reported there’s also an intriguing recruit from the 2024 class who will visit Nebraska in four-star defensive end Keona Wilhite .

Nebraska is hosting its Elite Junior Day this weekend. Several Husker targets from the 2025 and 2026 classes will be in Lincoln to meet the coaching staff and tour the facilities.

Wilhite, a 6-foot-5, 234-pounder out of Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, committed to Washington last October and even signed with the Huskies during the early signing period last month. But after Kalen DeBoer left Washington to be the head coach at Alabama, Wilhite asked for and received a release from his Letter of Intent.

Wilhite will visit Michigan State this weekend and then hop on a plane bound for Nebraska for a Sunday-Monday visit. The Huskers currently have one defensive lineman signed from the 2024 class in Ashton Murphy of Elkhorn (Neb.) South.

It’s been reported that Washington is not completely out of the picture for Wilhite, but the recruit wants to do his due diligence following DeBoer’s departure.

Wilhite has an intriguing frame that includes an 80.5-inch wingspan. As a senior last fall, he collected 60 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He also had a 74-yard pick-six interception. As a junior, Wilhite recorded 24 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.