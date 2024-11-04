Advertisement
in other news
WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more
Hear from the Huskers as they answer questions about Saturday's loss to UCLA.
• Zack Carpenter
Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more postgame notes from Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.
• Staff
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late
Analysis and reaction as Nebraska falls in another one-score game and loses QB Dylan Raiola to late injury.
• Zack Carpenter
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA
Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.
• Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA
Grading Nebraska's disappointing performance in the 27-20 home loss to UCLA
• Tim Verghese
in other news
WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more
Hear from the Huskers as they answer questions about Saturday's loss to UCLA.
• Zack Carpenter
Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more postgame notes from Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.
• Staff
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late
Analysis and reaction as Nebraska falls in another one-score game and loses QB Dylan Raiola to late injury.
• Zack Carpenter
Nebraska's to-do list one month out from Signing Day
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement