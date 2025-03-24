Nebraska's Pro Day an opportunity for former Huskers to shine

While Monday was the first day of spring practices for the Nebraska football program, it served as the last day of preparation for a group of former Huskers turning the page to the next chapter in their football careers.

Tuesday will be Nebraska's pro day, where several players from Nebraska, and even some from small colleges around the area, will get measured, work out and test in front of NFL scouts inside the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln.

Four former Huskers accepted invites to the NFL Combine about a month ago, including defensive lineman Ty Robinson, tight end Thomas Fidone II, receiver Isaiah Neyor and defensive back Tommi Hill.

"I don't know the last time we've had four guys be at it, but we were proud to have four guys at it," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this month.

While Fidone and Neyor turned heads in their own right, Robinson was the star of the group in Indianapolis. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, Robinson recorded a strong 40-yard dash time of 4.83 seconds.

Robinson's 4.83 ranked first among the defensive tackles. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Robinson topped out at 20.64 miles per hour, which was also the fastest mark among defensive tackles. His speed at 10 yards (16.98 mph) is the fourth-fastest by a DT over the last three years.

Robinson is the latest Husker player who can be considered a success story for strength coach Corey Campbell, nutritionist Kristin Coggin and coordinator of football sports science Mitch Cholewinski.

Not only did Robinson make himself more money with his testing numbers, he also performed well off the field in the meeting rooms.

"First guy (scout) I saw was like, 'Man, Ty crushed his interviews,'" Rhule said. "Ty's been great, talking about how great our facilities are, how great Corey and Kristin and Mitch are and how they've gotten him ready."

Rhule said two NFL teams tried to hire away Campbell for their own strength staffs. Same goes for Cholewinski, who according to Rhule was approached by an NFL team as well.

"The investment we've made into player development — food, nutrition, athletic medicine, training, that's paying off when you see guys at the Combine. It's also paying off on our own team," Rhule said. "When I say improving the roster, I don't just mean going and getting different players. I tell guys that all the time, talking about getting guys to be at the fastest and most explosive they've been in their lives."

As for Neyor, traits and athleticism have never been the issue with the impressive-looking 6-4, 218-pounder from Texas. Neyor posted a 38-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump. He also ran a 4.40 40 — while cramping in his calves.

According to Fran Duffy of ALLCITY Network, of the 323 receivers who have been drafted in the last 10 years, Neyor is the fifth who has recorded a 4.4 while weighing at least 218 pounds. The other four are Chase Claypool, DK Metcalf, Xavier Legette and Robert Davis.

Neyor's Relative Athletic Score (RAS) was something to note, too. He scored a 9.98 out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 8th out of 3,445 receivers from 1987 to 2025.

Fidone, measuring in at 6-5 and 243 pounds, also turned heads with a 4.7 40, a 10-6 broad jump and a 4.29 shuttle. He scored an unofficial 9.37 RAS, which ranked 78th out of 1,216 tight ends from 1987 to 2025.

While Hill's foot injury kept him from testing at the Combine, he was still able to meet with interested NFL teams.

While Robinson, Fidone and Neyor likely don't need to work out at Nebraska's pro day, though they might if they want to improve on their Combine performance (Neyor could want a shot at running a 4.3 40), Tuesday will be huge for Hill, who will test for the first time if that foot is ready to go.

Other former Huskers who could work out at pro day include defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, receiver Jahmal Banks, running back Rahmir Johnson, offensive linemen Bryce Benhart, Ben Scott and Micah Mazzccua, linebackers John Bullock and MJ Sherman, defensive back Isaac Gifford and punter Brian Buschini.