Nebraska's defense was the selling point for Alabama DB Kaine Williams

Williams was looking for a new beginning and found what he was looking for in Lincoln when he took an official visit to check out the Huskers this past weekend.

Nebraska has added eight new defensive backs to their 2022 roster. The latest is portal addition Kaine Williams from Marrero (La.) John Ehret, who was originally part of the 2021 class for Alabama .

The things that drove Williams to commit this weekend were pretty simple. He was looking for a connection with the coaching staff and also wanted to see himself in the defense. Nebraska nailed it in those two areas for Williams.

“It was the coaches being authentic with me,” Williams said. “Everyone was so genuine. It is also how they will use me in their system. That really sold me.”

There has been some speculation about where Williams will play in the Nebraska defensive backfield. The real answer is "everywhere".

The Nebraska staff doesn't want to limit or look for a reason to pull Williams off of the field if he is capable of playing all of the spots.



“They see me playing everything in the secondary. They can see me as safety to corner to nickel. I wasn’t looking for that type of opportunity, but anything that can help me better my game and become more versatile is good. It will get me on the field more too.”

The Huskers have added eight defensive backs to their roster with the addition of Williams. He didn't need to understand anything about the players that were added along with him. He knows that he controls his destiny in Lincoln.

“We didn’t talk about anything with the depth chart or any of the guys on the roster. You can’t go anywhere and just start. I understand that I am not guaranteed anything, but it’s all on me. Once I get there and get the playbook down it’s in my hands and the coaches make their decisions at that point.”