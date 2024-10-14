Advertisement
TV Guide: How to watch every game on loaded CFB Week 7 slate
TV info for every game on the loaded College Football Week 7 schedule.
• Inside Nebraska
VB: #2 Nebraska outlasts #10 Purdue, win 13th ranked home match in a row
Recap, final score as No. 2 Nebraska win 13th straight ranked home matchup in a wild thriller against No. 10 Purdue.
• Zack Carpenter
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's defense through six games
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's defense through six games
• Tim Verghese
Checking in on notable stats from Nebraska commits midway through the year
Midway through the 2024 season is a good point to check in on Nebraska 2025 commits' senior seasons
• Tim Verghese
Thinking Out Loud: Midseason thoughts and stats that stand out
Thoughts and stats that stand out as Nebraska enjoys the first of two bye weeks this season.
• Steve Marik
Nebraska RB commit Conor Booth chasing state championship, rushing records
