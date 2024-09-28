WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Nebraska football is 4-1 after beating Purdue by a score of 28-10 – the Huskers' second time winning by that exact same final score this season – on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Huskers completed a perfect run through its three-game nonconference slate and accomplished a Top-25 national ranking, but they then stumbled in last Friday's home overtime loss to a ranked Illinois squad. They bounced back against the Boilers, though, and the game – while not pretty – did feature a slew of standout performances. Here are the postgame notes from Saturday's action as Nebraska gears up for a home duel with unbeaten Rutgers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) next weekend.

Nebraska-Purdue Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> With the 28-10 victory, Nebraska regains the series lead against Purdue at 7-6 and is now 4-4 all-time in West Lafayette. >> Nebraska held Purdue to 10 points, as Purdue got its only touchdown with 1:29 left in the game. The Blackshirts have held four of five opponents to 10 points or less this season. >> Nebraska totaled five sacks in the victory, its second-highest total of the season (six vs. Colorado). James Williams (2.0) and M.J. Sherman (1.5) both set career highs in sacks on Saturday. >> Williams’ 2.0 sacks are the most by a Husker this season and the most since Nash Hutmacher had 2.5 sacks against Northwestern last season. >> Nebraska held Purdue scoreless in the first half, marking the second opponent Nebraska has held scoreless in the first half (Colorado). Nebraska has allowed just three points in the second quarter this season. >> John Bullock recorded his first career interception and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. It marked Nebraska’s second interception for a touchdown this season (Tommi Hill vs. Colorado). It marked the first time since 2017 that Nebraska had two pick-six TDs in a season. >> Nebraska finished +1 in turnover today and improves to +5 on the season. The Huskers have outscored opponents 31-0 in points off turnovers this season following Bullock’s touchdown. >> Nebraska is one of only seven teams who has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Dating back to last season, the Huskers have not allowed a rushing touchdown in 10 of their past 12 games. >> Nebraska out-gained Purdue, 418-224, as the Boilermakers were held to 50 yards rushing. It marked the third opponent held to under 275 total yards this season (UTEP, Colorado).

>> Dylan Raiola finished 17-of-27 for 257 yards and a touchdown, as he connected with eight different receivers. He has also thrown at one touchdown pass in all five games this season. >> Senior receiver Jahmal Banks caught a 6-yard TD in the third quarter for Nebraska’s first points. It marked his second touchdown of 2024 (UTEP) and his 15th career receiving touchdown. Banks finished the day with five catches for 82 yards and has 13 receptions the past two weeks. >> Jacory Barney Jr. led Nebraska with 66 yards rushing on four carries, including a career-high 31-yard run and a 25-yard touchdown run. Barney entered the game with 38 yards rushing. He also had two catches for 28 yards. >> Emmett Johnson totaled 98 all-purpose yards (50 rushing, 48 passing) on just 11 touchdowns. Johnson’s 48 receiving yards were a career high (43 vs. UNI) while his 27-yard reception was also career long. >> Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd had a 25-yard reception in the first quarter. Lloyd has 10 career receptions with seven of those catches covering at least 25 yards. >> Cornerback Ceyair Wright and offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula made their first Nebraska starts in today’s game. Wright responded with a team-high five tackles and two PBUs in the game. >> Nebraska’s game captains were TE Thomas Fidone, WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, LB Javin Wright and DB Malcolm Hartzog.