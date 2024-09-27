PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Nebraska-Purdue final score predictions plus CFB Week 5 picks ATS

Inside Nebraska
Staff
Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Big Ten foe Purdue.

As the Huskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and Boilermakers (1-2, 0-1) get ready for kick off (11:00 a.m. CT on Peacock), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus their CFB Week 5 picks against the spread!

GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Purdue IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info.

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA at PURDUE FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -10

Total: 48.5

>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 24

**********

ZACK: Nebraska 31, Purdue 17

STEVE: Nebraska 34, Purdue 14

TIM: Nebraska 38, Purdue 20

JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Purdue 13

CFB WEEK 5 PICKS

Week 5 Games
Matchup Spread

Nebraska (3-1) @ Purdue (1-2)

NEB -10

Washington (3-1) @ Rutgers (3-0) – Friday

RUT -2.5

Minnesota (2-2) @ 12 Michigan (3-1)

MICH -9.5

Maryland (3-1) @ Indiana (4-0)

IU -7

Wisconsin (2-1) @ 13 USC (2-1)

USC -15.5

3 Ohio State (3-0) @ Michigan State (3-1)

OSU -23.5

19 Illinois (4-0) @ 9 Penn State (3-0)

PSU -18

20 Oklahoma State (3-1) @ 23 Kansas State (3-1)

KSU -4.5

2 Georgia (3-0) @ 4 Alabama (3-0)

UGA -1.5

Washington State (4-0) @ 25 Boise State (2-1)

BSU -7.5
*on Friday
Week 5 CFB Picks ATS
Zack Steve Tim Jansen

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Purdue

Rutgers

Rutgers

Rutgers

Washington – $

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Indiana

Maryland

Indiana

Indiana

USC

USC

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Penn State

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Kansas State

Georgia

Alabama – $

Alabama – $

Georgia

Boise State

Wazzu

Wazzu

Wazzu

Last week:

5-5 (6 pts)

Last week:

7-3 (8 pts)

Last week:

7-3 (7 pts)

Last week:

5-5 (6 pts)
$ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Season Standings

1 – Tim: 22-18 (23 pts)

2 – Steve: 19-21 (23 pts)

3 – Zack: 18-22 (23 pts)

4 – Jansen: 14-26 (17 pts)

Record in straight-up upset picks:

Steve: 4-0

Zack: 5-5

Jansen: 3-3

Tim: 0-1

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

**********

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:

vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther

>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7

>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7

vs. Colorado – NONE

>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10

vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr

>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 – ***EXACT SCORE ALERT***

>> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3

vs. Illinois – @GusGus1

>> Prediction: Illinois 24, Nebraska 21

>> Actual final score: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24 (OT)

