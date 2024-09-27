Content Loading

Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Big Ten foe Purdue. As the Huskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and Boilermakers (1-2, 0-1) get ready for kick off (11:00 a.m. CT on Peacock), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus their CFB Week 5 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Purdue IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA at PURDUE FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -10 Total: 48.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 24 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 31, Purdue 17 STEVE: Nebraska 34, Purdue 14 TIM: Nebraska 38, Purdue 20 JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Purdue 13

CFB WEEK 5 PICKS

Week 5 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (3-1) @ Purdue (1-2) NEB -10 Washington (3-1) @ Rutgers (3-0) – Friday RUT -2.5 Minnesota (2-2) @ 12 Michigan (3-1) MICH -9.5 Maryland (3-1) @ Indiana (4-0) IU -7 Wisconsin (2-1) @ 13 USC (2-1) USC -15.5 3 Ohio State (3-0) @ Michigan State (3-1) OSU -23.5 19 Illinois (4-0) @ 9 Penn State (3-0) PSU -18 20 Oklahoma State (3-1) @ 23 Kansas State (3-1) KSU -4.5 2 Georgia (3-0) @ 4 Alabama (3-0) UGA -1.5 Washington State (4-0) @ 25 Boise State (2-1) BSU -7.5

Week 5 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Purdue Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers Washington – $ Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Indiana Maryland Indiana Indiana USC USC Wisconsin Wisconsin Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Penn State Illinois Illinois Illinois Kansas State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Kansas State Georgia Alabama – $ Alabama – $ Georgia Boise State Wazzu Wazzu Wazzu Last week: 5-5 (6 pts) Last week: 7-3 (8 pts) Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Season Standings

1 – Tim: 22-18 (23 pts) 2 – Steve: 19-21 (23 pts) 3 – Zack: 18-22 (23 pts) 4 – Jansen: 14-26 (17 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 4-0 Zack: 5-5 Jansen: 3-3 Tim: 0-1

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription! *yore Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year. ********** THIS YEAR'S WINNERS: vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther >> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7 >> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7 vs. Colorado – NONE >> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10 vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr >> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 – ***EXACT SCORE ALERT*** >> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 vs. Illinois – @GusGus1 >> Prediction: Illinois 24, Nebraska 21 >> Actual final score: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24 (OT)