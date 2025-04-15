Premium content
Published Apr 15, 2025
Nebraska "met and exceeded" expectations for four-star TE Luke Sorenson
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
2026 Anaheim (Cali.) Servite four-star tight end Luke Sorenson saw his recruitment explode in January, landing offers from the likes of Miami, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M in the span of a few weeks.

