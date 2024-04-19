Nebraska baseball is stuck in the mud with a 3-6 record after having cracked the national Top 25 rankings. Husker softball is hoping to build an NCAA Tournament résumé worthy of an at-large bid. Both teams are gearing up for a big-time three-game series – Will Bolt's club welcoming in Maryland to Lincoln; Rhonda Revelle's crew set to hit the road to face Michigan in Ann Arbor. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Maryland with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more. Also, we provide below a rundown of some of Husker softball's most eye-popping numbers and historic milestones that have either already been achieved or are on the precipice of being broken.

Advertisement

NEBRASKA BASEBALL

How to Watch or Listen

RECORDS: Nebraska – 23-11, 6-3 Big Ten; Maryland – 24-14, 5-7 Big Ten WHEN: Friday-Sunday (April 19-21) WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: • All three games of this weekend’s series can be seen on B1G+, while Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media, with Larry Punteney and Brian Duensing on the call. LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustaf (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call for the full weekend. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices. =================================

Pitching Matchups

Friday, April 19 – 6:05 p.m. CT RHP Brett Sears (6-0, 1.32 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Koester (4-4, 5.83 ERA) Saturday, April 20 – 2:02 p.m. CT RHP Mason McConnaughey (4-2, 2.29 ERA) vs. TBD Sunday, April 21 – 12:05 p.m. CT TBD vs. RHP Joey McMannis (0-0, 3.41 ERA) *All times Central NOTES: >> Sunday’s game time has moved to 12:05 p.m. due to Maryland’s travel arrangements. >> Brett Sears (1.32) and Mason McConnaughey (2.29) ranked first and second in the Big Ten this season in ERA, as the duo has combined for 105 strikeouts in 96.2 innings of work. >> Nebraska is one of eight teams to hold the top two individual positions in its conference leaders for ERA, joining ECU (AAC), Bryant (America East), Georgetown (Big East), Presbyterian (Big South), William & Mary (CAA), Milwaukee (Horizon) and California Baptist (WAC). >> McConnaughey was named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. >> McConnaughey moved to 4-2 on the season after shutting out the Big Ten’s top offense across seven innings. The sophomore matched his career high with nine strikeouts and worked around six singles, allowing just one Rutgers baserunner to reach third base. >> With the seven shutout innings, McConnaughey picked up his second quality start of the season. It also marked Nebraska’s second consecutive weekly accolade after Brett Sears earned recognition last week. =================================

Series History

>> Through 18 all-time meetings, the Terrapins hold an 11-7 advantage over the Huskers in the all-time series. >> Nebraska went 1-4 against Maryland last season after picking up one win in a weekend series in College Park and dropping a pair of games to the Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament. =================================

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

Caron named to Buster Posey Award Watch List >> Nebraska catcher Josh Caron was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Thursday afternoon. >> Caron is hitting .308 at the plate for the Huskers with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 RBI. >> The junior has hits in 15 of his last 16 games and leads NU with a dozen multi-hit performances this season. >> Caron is one of five catchers nationally this season with a .300-plus batting average and at least 15 extra-base hits and 40 RBI through April 17. ================================= Carey, Columbus heating up >> Dylan Carey and Ben Columbus have seen their offensive production begin to take shape since Big Ten play began, specifically in the last 10 games. >> Carey began the season with a .244 hitting clip with a team-leading nine doubles and a home run with 11 RBI. In the Huskers’ last 10 games, the sophomore has been hitting .300 (12-for-40) with a pair of doubles and three homers. >> After just five hits in Nebraska’s first 24 games this season, Columbus went 7-for-16 (.438) with a double, two home runs and eight RBI in NU’s last 10 games. The double and two homers are Columbus’ three extra-base hits on the season and his first two career homers with the Big Red. ================================= Sanderson a versatile piece in NU lineup >> Freshman Case Sanderson is hitting .365 at the plate and has found success throughout the lineup for the Huskers, appearing in six different spots in the lineup for the NU offense. >> The freshman is 28th nationally with a .518 on-base percentage and has totaled a triple, two homers, 13 RBI and 15 runs scored this season. >> The freshman has hit .333 or better in five of the six spots he’s appeared in this season, while seeing most of his action in the leadoff spot with 18 at-bats. ================================= Silva in same company as Alex Gordon >> Riley Silva has posted a .421 on-base percentage for Nebraska this season and is the only Husker to score 30-plus runs (31) this season. >> The Cambridge, Ontario, native has started 33 of the 34 games this season and has posted a 1.000 fielding percentage (84-for-84) in center field for the Huskers. >> Silva is one of eight DI players to steal 21- plus bases and be caught two-or-fewer times, including the only Power Five player this season. >> The junior is the 10th NU player since 2000 to swipe at least 20 bases, including the first Husker with more than 20 stolen bases in a season since Alex Gordon in 2005. ================================= Top bats in Husker lineup >> Cayden Brumbaugh is hitting .326 in the leadoff spot with nine extra-base hits and 11 RBI, posting knocks in nine of his last 13 games. >> Cole Evans is hitting .277 with six doubles, three home runs, and 30 RBI across 34 games, including 29 starts, while Rhett Stokes holds a .318 batting average with eight doubles and 10 RBI. >> Silva leads the Huskers with 31 runs in 33 games and is 21-for-23 on stolen base attempts. >> Carey has hits in his last five games and leads the Big Red with 11 doubles, while Columbus is batting .308 with two home runs, a double and 13 RBI. ================================= Bullpen Breakdown >> Casey Daiss has a team-high four saves with a 1.93 ERA for the Huskers across 14 innings of work. Daiss has allowed just one earned run over his last nine appearances dating back to the first weekend of the season vs. Oklahoma. >> Jalen Worthley is 2-0 with a pair of saves across a bullpen-high 18.1 innings, making a team-high six multi-inning relief appearances for NU. >> Kyle Perry’s 16 relief appearances lead all NU relievers, as the senior is 1-1 with a career-high tying three saves. Rans Sanders has a 3.18 ERA across 11.1 innings, and his 14 appearances rank as the second most for the Huskers. >> Evan Borst is limiting opponents to a .125 batting average (4-for-32) this season, while posting 11 strikeouts over 9.2 innings of work. >> Kyle Froehlich has appeared in eight games for the Huskers, punching out seven batters across 8.1 innings, while Tucker Timmerman leads all Nebraska freshman with 13 relief appearances.

NEBRASKA SOFTBALL

Nebraska (25-16, 8-3) is third in the Big Ten with a big-time road series ahead this weekend against Michigan (30-14, 11-3), the league's second-place team, as both seek to strengthen their résumés for a potential NCAA Tournament at-large berth. Both the Huskers (No. 44) and Wolverines (No. 50) are in the top 50 of the NCAA RPI and each school has claimed its highest RPI ranking of the season this week. Game 1 on Friday will be broadcast live on FS1 and the Fox Sports app. Games 2 and 3 on Saturday and Sunday are available to stream on B1G+ and as always all three can be heard live on Huskers Radio Network.

Historic numbers and milestones

>> Six of Nebraska’s 24 players (25 percent of the roster) are out for the season with an injury. >> A total of 12 Huskers have missed at least one game due to injury this season. >> Nebraska is averaging 6.1 runs per game this season. Only twice in program history (2015 and 2022) has a Husker team averaged 6.0 runs per game. >> Nebraska has won four games when trailing after six innings this season, its most such wins in a season this century. >> The Huskers are 4-10 when trailing after six innings this season. They were 3-74 in such games over the previous five seasons. >> Nebraska has trailed in 15 of its 25 wins, including nine times when it came back from a multi-run deficit. >> Billie Andrews is two home runs shy of becoming the sixth player in Big Ten history with 60 career home runs. >> Kaylin Kinney is one of only six pitchers nationally with at least 15 wins and four saves this season. >> With a .300 average that currently ranks seventh in school history, NU is looking to post a .300 batting average for the third straight season and for the seventh time in program history.

Player Spotlight