Nebraska LB Javin Wright to return for 2025 season

Inside Nebraska can confirm that senior linebacker Javin Wright will be returning to Nebraska for a seventh season after he was given a waiver by the NCAA.

Nebraska's linebacker room will have a welcomed addition in 2025, but it's one who won't be coming from the transfer portal or high school ranks.

Wright, a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, has spent the past six seasons with the Huskers and has had to endure non-football-related health issues that have kept him off the field for long stretches.

Wright's return was hinted at during Pinstripe Bowl prep in New York in December. During an interview with Huskers Radio Network, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek said the program was “working on him coming back next year.”

Wright has dealt with blood clot issues on multiple occasions throughout his college football career. He missed the first four games of 2024 with them before returning to play in nine games with one start while playing 230 snaps and totaling 34 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss with one pass breakup. In the bowl game against Boston College, Wright recorded a team-high eight tackles with four solo stops.

After redshirting in 2019, Wright had a season-ending injury in fall camp 2020 and then only only played in two games in 2021 as he missed most of the season with blood clots.

Wright played in a total of 23 games in 2022 and 2023. The Arizona native and Husker legacy broke out in 2023 as an inside linebacker, playing 353 snaps while recording 51 tackles with two interceptions, two pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Wright is a big and rangy athlete who can defend the run and hold his own in pass coverage. He's a player Dvoracek helped excel in Nebraska's diverse defense.

Wright will re-join an inside linebacker room that loses starters John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor, who transferred to Missouri, as well as rotation player Stefon Thompson, who transferred to Florida State. Vincent Shavers Jr., a high-ceiling 'backer who had 25 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and one sack in 2024 as a true freshman, is set to return for his sophomore campaign.

Nebraska took to the transfer portal to bulk up its inside linebacker room and provide it with veteran leadership, though Wright will now help with that as well. The Huskers landed Georgia Southern transfer linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The Huskers also added Dasan McCullough, a transfer from Oklahoma, who could be a factor at all three levels in John Butler's defense. There's also incoming four-star true freshman Christian Jones of Omaha (Neb.) Westside, as well as potential EDGE Dawson Merritt of Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley and Pierce Mooberry of Omaha (Neb.) Millard North, who could start his career as a linebacker, either inside or on the edge, when he's healed from an ACL injury from his senior year of high school ball.