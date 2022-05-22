Nebraska lands commit from Alabama transfer portal DL Stephon Wynn

Nebraska has added another major piece to their defensive line for the 2022 season.

Alabama's Stephon Wynn announced he will play for the Huskers in 2022. He was with Crimson Tide for the past four years and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The South Carolina native played his first three seasons of high school football at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida as a senior.

While in high school he was a consensus four-star recruit and a 2018 Under Armour All-American.

Wynn is now the third Power Five defensive lineman to join the NU roster since the end of spring practice. Nebraska has also added TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis and Texas Tech interior defensive lineman Devin Drew to their roster in the last month. This should help ease the off-season loss of defensive linemen Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley who transferred to Oregon.

With the addition of Wynn, the Huskers have now added 14 transfer players to their roster for the 2022 season, to go along with three from junior college and 15 from the high school ranks.

The 32 players added ties the biggest one-year haul we've seen at NU in the history of the 85-scholarship era. Bill Callahan's 2005 class was also 32 players deep.

In 2021, Wynn saw time in seven games and 68 total snaps of action for head coach Nick Saban. In four years Wynn played 163 total snaps in 21 total games. PFF graded him a 68.6 during the 2021 season.