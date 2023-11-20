Odds for Nebraska football's final regular season game of the year against Iowa have now shifted. The matchup between the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) and Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) in their Black Friday rivalry game at Memorial Stadium (11 a.m. CT kickoff on CBS) opened with Iowa being favored at -1, but the line has shifted to Nebraska favored at -1.5 as of Monday afternoon, per BetMGM. The point total is 26.5 as of Monday. After being shown exclusively on NBC streaming-only service Peacock and then being in the NBC spotlight game of the week in primetime, the Huskers' matchup with Iowa will be their first game on CBS in the first year under the Big Ten's new TV deal. Below are some more odds, trends and records ATS for both teams this season.

Looking back at Nebraska football season

Nebraska was a single-digit road underdog in Week 1 and Week 2 in losses at Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit home favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs for the first time this season against No. 2 Michigan and lost 45-7. Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14). However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who has taken over as the team's starter for now. Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through. Haarberg's strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech before the home loss to Michigan. He then made some big-time plays to buoy the offensive effort in a 20-7 road win over Illinois in a Friday night game on the road just before the Huskers' bye week. Haarberg then followed up by doing just enough offensively against Northwestern to support another strong effort from the Huskers' defense. The Blackshirts recorded eight sacks, 13 TFLs and limited the Wildcats to 257 offensive yards (including 81 rushing yards, highlighted by limiting them to minus-5 yards rushing in the second half) in a 17-9 victory. Against Purdue, Nebraska opened as a 2.5-point favorite before the spread was bet down to Nebraska -1 a few hours before the start of the game, and then the Huskers flipped to an underdog with the Boilers favored at -1.5 at kickoff time. In the official books, the Huskers' 31-14 win over the Boilers counts as an underdog win straight up and against the spread. On the road at Michigan State, the Huskers were a 3-point favorite with an over/under set at 34.5 at kickoff. Nebraska failed to cover in a 20-17 loss while the over hit for just the fourth time in nine Husker games this year. At home against Maryland, the Huskers were a 2.5-point underdog with an over/under set at 44.5. Nebraska lost straight up and failed to cover while the under hit easily in a 13-10 Maryland win on a field goal as time expired. On the road at Wisconsin, the Huskers were 6.5-point underdogs as the closing line with a point total of 37 as the over/under. Nebraska did not cover, and the over hit once the game went to overtime in a 24-17 win by the Badgers.

Nebraska betting trends in 2023

>> Nebraska is 5-6 straight up as the Huskers have lost three games in a row after having won five of their previous seven prior to the losing streak. Nebraska is 4-7 against the spread under Rhule this season. >> Against the spread, they have gone 3-4 as the underdog and 1-3 as the favorite in their 10 games. Straight up, the Huskers are 2-5 as the underdog and 3-1 as the favorite. >> The over is 5-6 in Nebraska's games this season (the over has hit five times, the under has hit six times). >> Nebraska is 4-2 at home straight up and 1-4 on the road this year. >> Nebraska entered the game against Minnesota as 7.5-point underdogs on the road with a closing total of 43 points. Nebraska covered, and the under hit in a 13-10 Husker loss. >> Nebraska entered the game against Colorado as 2.5-point underdogs on the road and a closing total of 58 points. Nebraska failed to cover the spread while the under hit with a closing line set at 58 in a 36-14 Husker loss. >> Nebraska was the favorite for the first time this season against Northern Illinois. The Huskers opened at -10.5 and covered that spread while the over hit for the first time this season for the Huskers (42.5) in a 35-11 Husker win. >> Nebraska entered the Louisiana Tech game at -22 as the opening spread and an over/under that opened at 50.5. The Huskers did not cover, and the under hit in that contest with Nebraska's 28-14 win. >> Nebraska entered the Michigan game at -17 with an over/under at 39.5. The Huskers did not cover, and the over hit in Michigan's 45-7 win. >> Nebraska opened as a 4-point underdog with an over/under at 41.5 on the road at Illinois. The Huskers covered the spread and won straight up while the under hit in a 20-7 win. >> Nebraska was an 11.5-point favorite with an over/under at 44.5 at home against Northwestern. The Huskers won straight up but did not cover while the under hit in a 17-9 win. >> Nebraska opened as a narrow favorite but officially closed as a 1.5-point underdog with an over/under of 39.5 at home against Purdue. The Huskers took down Purdue, 31-14, for a win straight up and a cover while the over hit as well. >> Nebraska entered the game at Michigan State as a 3-point road favorite with an over/under of 34.5 points. The Huskers lost to the Spartans, 20-17, for a loss straight up and against the spread while the over hit four the fourth time in nine Nebraska games. >> Nebraska entered the game against Maryland as a 2.5-point home underdog with an over/under of 44.5 points. The Huskers lost to the Terrapins, 13-10, for a loss straight up and against the spread while the under hit once again. >> Nebraska entered the game against Wisconsin as a 6.5-point road underdog with an over/under of 37 points. The Huskers lost to the Badgers, 24-17, in overtime for a loss straight up and against the spread while the over hit.

Iowa trends